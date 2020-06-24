In this week’s episode of ‘Good Bones’, mother-daughter duo Karen and Mina tackle an old townhouse. Their aim is to renovate the property with a full-fledged Chelsea-style theme. They also want it to resemble the houses on the posh locales of New York. We will cover the details of the episode in our recap section. But before moving on, here is a quick rundown of the next part.

Good Bones Season 5 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Good Bones’ Season 5 Episode 4 will release on June 30, 2020, on HGTV at 9 p.m. ET and 8 p.m CT.

Good Bones Season 5 Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode is titled ‘The Greenwich Village Townhome’. In this episode, “Mina and Karen return to Old Southside to renovate the right side of their duplex townhome using a Greenwich Village design. Karen shares a major announcement about her position in the company, and the ramifications of that change quickly come to light” — according to HGTV.

Where to Watch Good Bones Season 5 Episode 4 Online?

With a cable connection, you can watch the upcoming episode by tuning in to HGTV at the designated time slot. After the TV premiere, you can also catch up on the released episodes online on the show’s official website. Other live-streaming options include Fubo TV, Directv, Sling TV, Philo TV, and YouTube TV. Episodes are additionally available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Good Bones Season 5 Episode 3 Recap:

Mina Starsiak Hawk and Karen Laine had previously purchased a duplex-style townhouse in Old Southside, Indianapolis. They aim to give it a Chelsea-style makeover so that it resembles the posh NYC neighborhood. They first decide to tackle the property’s left side, sell it, and use the profits to overhaul the right side. The quaint duplex does not have a front yard. Mina and Karen had invested $30,000 on the 1,100 square foot Palmer property, which has three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a kitchen.

The external facade needs a new coat of paint and the interior would look better with an open floor plan on the ground floor. The duo decides to combine the two smaller bedrooms into a master suite, with an attached closet and bathroom, on the first floor. The renovation costs are estimated to be around $125,000, which means that the total investment is $155,000. Mina wants to list the finished property at $180,000 — for a profit of $25,000.

Once the crew gets to work, they discover that the first floor needs new flooring and hence they install a click and lock floor. The exterior walls are colored in Tiffany blue while the porch ceiling is covered in a darker shade of blue. They install some fake shrubs outside and a water fountain in the patio area. The sewer line connection needs replacement as well. Additional details include Carrara marble, bright colors, patterns, and textures. The final renovation costs amount to $160,000, and therefore, the total investment is $190,000. Mina lists the renovated property for $215,000.

The episode additionally features Mina’s son Jack who is now a toddler. She and Steve have been trying for a second baby and they finalize to visit an IVF clinic to seek a solution.

