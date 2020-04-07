It seems Beth is just inches from losing everything. In a last attempt to turn her life around, she tries to get back into Rio’s good books and then, end it all. But does her plan work out like it was supposed to? Well, find that out in our recap section.

Now, if you are already done watching episode 8, it’s time to get ready for the upcoming part. However, do note that there’s no new episode scheduled next week. So when does the season return? Read on to know how and where you can watch Good Girls season 3 episode 9.

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 9 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 9 is scheduled to release on April 19, 2020, at 10 p.m ET & 9 p.m CT on NBC. It is called ‘Incentive’.

Its official synopsis goes as follows: “Beth decides to find a solution to her Rio problem after he backs her into a corner; Ruby enlists Sara’s reluctant help to replenish supplies after a key counterfeiting component dries up; Annie spirals after a vulnerable session.”

You can also watch its promo below:

Where to Stream Good Girls Season 3 Episode 9 Online?

First things first. The best way to catch up on Good Girls season 3 episode 9 is to tune in to NBC on your tv screens at the above time slot via a cable subscription. The second option is to watch the latest episodes online on the official NBC website.

Another alternative for those planning to ditch cable is to live-stream Good Girls on YouTube TV, Directv, Sling TV, or FuboTV if you have their paid subscription. Finally, season one can be binged on Hulu. All the released episodes are also available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Good Girls Season 3 Episode 8 Recap:

The women come up with a scheme to take down Rio. Beth says that she will gain back his trust, earn a good sum from the money, and then, with the cash, hire a hitman to murder Rio. Beth says: “It’s all I could come up with at 4 am on an air mattress.” She then meets up with Rio and tells him that she is ready to do anything to get back in his good books. Rio asks her if she still has her minivan.

In another scene, the ladies come face to face with an old acquaintance of Annie — Boomer, who has just escaped from prison. The cops are looking all over for the inmates, who had fled after jumping a wall. Boomer informs them that he has been promised safe passage to Canada after he sets fire to the correctional facility. However, he wishes to visit Nana once before he leaves.

But when they arrive, they learn that Nana had passed away in her sleep, a few days back. Boomer requests the trio to let him throw the ashes into the river but Beth loses her patience. The ladies finally visit Rio and the latter agrees to give them a 12% cut of the profits. Beth, Ruby, and Annie get back to work and start printing cash. However, a new pair of agents are seen checking out their crisp bills. They have already figured out that the notes have come from Detroit and that they are being printed by women.

