Crime is perhaps the most intriguing genre that exists in television today. With shows like ‘Mindhunter,’ ‘Breaking Bad,’ and ‘The Sopranos’ (to name a few) that have amassed so many fans and followers, the list of crime dramas has been increasing with time. The latest theme to be observed is crime drama’s infusion into comedy, which constitutes ‘Good Girls.’ The show follows three women who decide to “break bad” as a consequence of financial problems weighing them down.

The trio decides to fight the system by executing a grocery store heist that alarmingly pushes them into the high stakes world of crime led by other players. The show has been repeatedly compared with ‘Breaking Bad’ that depicts similarities with ‘Good Girls’ as far as the filming style and themes are concerned. Hence, it’s no wonder that the latter has successfully spanned three seasons and is geared up to return with another one. If you’re curious about ‘Good Girls’ season 4, here’s everything you need to know.

Good Girls Season 4 Release Date

‘Good Girls’ season 4 is slated to release on March 7, 2021, at 10/9c on NBC. The show will follow a weekly release pattern of dropping one episode every Sunday.

Good Girls Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

The cast of Good Girls is led by Christina Hendricks, who plays Elizabeth “Beth” Boland (née Marks), a housewife with four children. Mae Whitman essays the role of Annie Marks, Beth’s younger sister who is a single mother to a child, and Retta plays Ruby Hill, Beth’s best friend who is also a waitress struggling with medical bills regarding her daughter’s kidney disease. The trio is set to return for the next season as they plunge into deeper trouble with both sides of the world of crime- the criminal organizations and the law.

They are joined by other cast members from previous seasons, namely- Matthew Lillard, who plays Dean Boland, Beth’s cheating husband with poor money managing skills. Manny Montana portrays Christopher, a high-ranking criminal heading a money-laundering business. Reno Wilson plays Stanley Hill, Ruby’s husband. Lauren Lapkus has a major role in season 4 as FBI agent Phoebe Donnegan, whose main plan is to take down the “good girls.” Jonathan Silverman plays Dave, a Secret Service member also dedicated to bringing down the trio.

Lidya Jewett as Sara Hill and Isaiah Stannard as Ben Marks are also expected to return for season 4. It is not confirmed whether James Lesure (FBI Agent Jimmy Turner) and David Hornsby (Leslie Peterson) are reprising their respective roles in the next season. Other actors from previous seasons might also show up.

Good Girls Season 4 Plot: What is it About?

The season finale of ‘Good Girls’ season 3 left us on a cliffhanger with an ending that kept us pining for more. Phoebe manages to secure Ruby’s phone, which might help her in exposing the girls. She heads towards the park where Ruby, Beth, and Annie are rejoicing over their accomplishments. But something feels unsettling, as the women deflect Phoebe’s questions and confuse the viewers at the same time.

The fourth season might focus upon Phoebe’s mission to bust the girls. Now that she has Ruby’s phone, She might end up probing deeper into their criminal doings of the past and present. She will most likely seek help from Dave, who might factor in his time and resources to restore justice. The moms will definitely find themselves in a fix, and it’ll be intriguing to watch them tackle another challenge.

