‘Good Girls’ is a crime-comedy series that follows three suburban Michigan mothers. Of the three women who are barely making ends meet for their families, two are sisters. When Beth, Annie, and Ruby decide to rob a supermarket, life takes an unexpected turn, putting them on the fast-track to a life of crime.

Created by Jenna Bans, the series first aired on February 26, 2018, on NBC. Although the show received mixed responses from the critics, it remains a favorite amongst the viewers who appreciate the performances and the exciting storyline. Naturally, the fans want to know if there is a season 4. We’ve got all the news you are looking for right here!

Good Girls Season 4 Release Date

‘Good Girls’ season 3 dropped on February 16, 2020, on NBC, with the last episode of the season airing on May 3, 2020. Season 3 comprises 11 episodes of 41-44 minutes each.

As for season 4, there is good news. The series was renewed for a fourth installment on May 15, 2020, and the official Twitter page of the series has also confirmed the same. Seeing how the last three seasons were released in February and March, we may see the fourth season soon in 2021, although the pandemic may cause a slight delay. Therefore, we can expect ‘Good Girls’ season 4 to release early in 2021.

Ready to steal your screens and your money. The #GoodGirls return in 2021 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/Lg1tjIAp9s — Good Girls (@NBCGoodGirls) August 27, 2020

Good Girls Season 4 Cast: Who is in it?

Beth (Christina Hendricks) and Annie (Mae Whitman) are sisters who team up with Ruby (Retta). Christopher, aka Rio (Manny Montana), is a criminal with a money-laundering business. Other characters in the show are Stanley (Reno Wilson), Sara Hill (Lidya Jewett), Ben Marks (Isaiah Stannard), and Dean Boland (Matthew Lillard).

Some of the recurring characters include Agent Turner (James Lesure), Rhea (Jackie Cruz), Marion Peterson (June Squibb), Leslie “Boomer” Peterson (David Hornsby), Mary Pat (Allison Tolman), Nancy (Sally Pressman), Lucy (Charlyne Yi), Dr. Josh Cohen (Rob Heaps), Agent Phoebe (Lauren Lapkus), Henry (Rodney To), and Gil (Ethan Suplee). We may see most of the actors playing these characters return for the fourth season, with a few possible exceptions. Jonathan Silverman will join the cast as Dave in season 4, along with possibly some more new faces.

Good Girls Season 4 Plot: What can it be about?

In season 3, Beth teams up with Dean to propose buying the business from his employer. Ruby and Stan have an argument, and Ruby comes up with a plan to get the money to pay him back. Ruby’s phone falls into Phoebe’s hand, who eventually confronts the trio, just when they are celebrating how their “business” is going smoothly.

The women have a new base of operations and have also hired a hitman to deal with Rio. Phoebe seems innocent and awkward to Beth, Annie, and Ruby, who have no clue that she is an FBI agent. Season 4 will probably pick up from where season 3 left off since it ended five episodes short of the original 16 that were planned. The series was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but unlike many other shows that have modified the storyline, ‘Good Girls’ will likely stick to its original script.

Stan and Ruby will continue to have some issues. We will also see more of Dean. The women will get caught by Phoebe, cutting short the good life the women were having for a while. We will see what that will mean for their business as well as their families. Have the women really gotten Rio off their backs or have they managed to provoke him further? We will find out more about that in season 4.

