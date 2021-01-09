As ‘The Fosters’ ended, a fragment of the show resurrected in the form of a spin-off titled ‘Good Trouble’, created by Joanna Johnson, Bradley Bredeweg and Peter Paige. The show delineates the events surrounding Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as their lives significantly progress. They move to Los Angeles, where they both find employment. Callie lands a job as a law clerk assisting a judge with questionable character traits, and Mariana evolves into a software engineer grappling against patriarchy. They move into an apartment building called The Coterie, where everybody follows their dreams, not unlike the Foster siblings who’re out to make a mark.

The show fell into the audience’s lap as a gift after the ending of the beloved family drama ‘The Fosters’. It was received well by the critics who lauded its ability to strike a perfect balance between drama and comedy. The show has the ability to tell its story through lonely rooftops and crowded streets. With Season 2’s success, hopes are in line for what’s to come next. Is ‘Good Trouble’ coming back with a new season? Here’s everything we know.

Good Trouble Season 3 Release Date

‘Good Trouble’ Season 2 released on June 18, 2019, on Freeform TV. It consists of 18 episodes, and each episode has a runtime of 42-50 minutes. The show received favorable reviews, but there was a slight dip in its viewership rating compared to season 1.

Yet fans believed that the show was bound to be recommissioned. And they were right! In January 2020, Freeform confirmed that a new season is on its way. After a delay in its production because of the pandemic, the network finally gave a Twitter update on December 21, 2020, stating the release date and time for the upcoming season. ‘Good Trouble’ Season 3 premieres Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at 10/9c on Freeform TV.

Good Trouble Season 3 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

Maia Mitchell portrays Callie Adams Foster, a law school graduate working for a judge. Cierra Ramirez stars as Mariana Adams Foster; a software engineer pulled into a male-dominated environment. As the charismatic protagonists of the show, their return is absolute. Beau Mirchoff as Jamie Hunter and TJ Linnard as Evan Speck are expected to return because their characters are substantial contributors to the plot. Other cast members include Zuri Adele as Malika Williams, Sherry Kola as Alice Kwan, Tommy Martinez as Gael Martinez, Roger Bart as Judge Curtis Wilson, and Josh Pence as Dennis Cooper.

Good Trouble Season 3 Plot: What Can it Be About?

Season 2 witnesses a massive fallout between Callie and Jamie. Callie jeopardizes Jamie’s work deal that ruins his chances of stepping ahead in his career. She moves out of their apartment as a result. Mariana, on the other hand, confesses her feelings about her boss. As a consequence, her relationship with Raj hangs on a thread.

Season 3 will unfold the protagonists’ love lives or, perhaps, breathe some direction into it now that the previous season’s ending has kept us hanging. There might also be some developments surrounding Isabella and Raj, since Mariana’s heart lies somewhere else. Callie’s work and personal life evidently need fixing, which might take up a central spot in the coming season.

