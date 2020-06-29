It’s time to say goodbye to the sixth season of ‘Good Witch.’ Based on the characters created by Rod Spence, the fantasy show has been keeping the audiences hooked to its fascinating premise that follows the adventures of Cassie Nightingale and her friends, in the town of Middleton. In the penultimate episode, Cassie is a little bummed out when she learns that Sam has to cancel their Chicago trip as he wants to be available at work in case Dr. Jacobson might need his assistance on his first hip replacement surgery. Donna, Joy’s relative, visits Abigail’s shop, and the two don’t seem to get along. There’s a lot of tension at the new book club the girls have formed, especially because of Donna.

Cassie is informed about the passing of her friend, Olympia. She asks the girls to accompany her to Chicago. Stephanie gets worried that Adam might have to go away for his mission with the Church. Joy and Donna make up at the end. Sam helps Dr. Jacobson and the latter apologizes for his attitude. Sam and Adam rush to Chicago to meet the ladies and inform Stephanie that he is going off to South America. The gang dine at a fancy restaurant and is served a meal prepared with an egg and some carrots. Unsatisfied, they head off to have some hot dogs and pizza. In case you are curious to know what can happen in the final episode of ‘Good Witch’ season 6? We have got your back!

Good Witch Season 6 Finale Release Date

The season finale, i.e., ‘Good Witch’ season 6 episode 10 is all set to release on July 5, 2020, at 9 pm ET, on Hallmark Channel.

Where to Watch Good Witch Season 6 Finale Online?

You can watch ‘Good Witch’ season 6 episode 10 by tuning to Hallmark Channel at the above-mentioned time. You can also catch the show on Hallmark Channel’s official website and on the Hallmark app. If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can watch the show on Philo TV, DirecTV, and Fubo TV. Previous seasons of ‘Good Witch’ are also available on Netflix. You can also purchase the episodes on Amazon Prime. Another way you can stream the show is streaming it on Sling TV.

Good Witch Season 6 Finale Spoilers

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Bird.’

The next episode is going to be filled with a lot of emotions as with a heavy heart, we will have to bid adieu to another season of one of the top-rated shows on Hallmark. But considering its steady ratings and popularity, I don’t think we have to worry about its renewal. In the episode, we can expect Cassie to lend a hand to Martha for decorating her mansion for the housewarming party. Now that the mansion ready, it might be time for the Middletons to say goodbye to Joy, who will be leaving the town for her next mission.

Joy might get emotional about having to leave the town, especially her cousins Abigail and Cassie. Throughout the season, we have seen plenty of romantic tension between Joy and her co-worker Carter. So, will she leave the town without confessing her true feelings for Carter? Meanwhile, Abigail might get too stressed about the curse and start freaking out. She and Donovan will have a heart-to-heart conversation about it, wherein they might reunite and promise each other to pull out all stops to break the sinister Merriwick-Davenport curse that has been ruining their lives since a while now.

Check out the extended promo below!

