Created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, ‘Grace and Frankie‘ is a comedy television series by Netflix. It follows the story of Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin), whose lives accidentally merge after an earth-shattering yet comical reveal of their respective husbands’ (Martin Sheen and Sam Waterson) fondness for each other. They declare that they are in love leaving behind Grace and Frankie to pick up the pieces of their decaying love lives. In doing so, they become friends over time.

The show initially garnered mixed reviews but picked up traction over time, especially from television critics. It also has several Primetime Emmy Award nominations to its credit over its successful run of six seasons. With the seventh and final season around the corner, there is a lot of hype and speculation among fans about its premiere. Here’s everything we know!

Grace and Frankie Season 7 Release Date

‘Grace and Frankie’ season 6 released on January 15, 2020, on Netflix. It consists of 13 episodes, all of which came out simultaneously. Although there was a slight dip in ratings compared to its other seasons except season one, the show still managed to retain its fan-following. It scored fairly positive reviews among the critics and audiences.

You have laughed with us, cried with us and grew old with us. Today we announce Grace & Frankie has been renewed for what will be our seventh and final season. — Grace and Frankie (@GraceandFrankie) September 4, 2019

Because of its popularity as an unusually long-running Netflix sitcom, the series was fated to be renewed for another season. On September 4, 2019, Netflix confirmed that the show would be returning for a seventh and final season comprising 16 new episodes. With its release, ‘Grace and Frankie’ will be Netflix’s longest-running series.

Although filming for season 7 was disrupted on March 12, 2020, due to the pandemic, it is expected to resume in January 2021, as per Jane Fonda’s statement in an interview. Considering the release dates of the previous seasons, which premiered around the starting of every year, the release date of the seventh season might be pushed further. In all probability, we can expect ‘Grace and Frankie’ season 7 to release sometime in January 2022.

Grace and Frankie Season 7 Cast: Who can be in it?

Although there are no new characters speculated to join, the show will most likely retain its star cast for the final season. Jane Fonda plays Grace Hanson, a sharp mouthed entrepreneur who relishes martinis. Lily Tomlin plays the creatively wired Frances “Frankie” Bergstein, who gets herself in trouble far too often. Sam Waterston is cast as Sol Bergstein, Frankie’s ex-husband, a former divorce lawyer turned activist for gay rights.

Martin Sheen appears as Robert Hanson, who is Sol’s husband and was married to Grace for 40 years before realizing his true identity. Other cast members include Brooklyn Decker as Mallory Hanson, Baron Vaughn as Bud Bergstein, June Diane Raphael as Brianna Hanson, and Ethan Embry as Coyote Bergstein.

Grace and Frankie Season 7 Plot: What can it be About?

In January 2019, Kauffman had shed light on the new season in terms of its plot and character development. She mentioned that season 7 would portray Robert, Sol, Grace, and Frankie in a new light, although the script had not yet materialized. The ending of season 6 witnesses Robert and Sol moving in with the ladies because of a flood-related mishap that takes over their house. The next season would show the four of them dealing and adapting with each other for the first time after their respective divorces.

The sixth season also deals with Grace and Nick’s (Peter Gallagher) tumultuous marriage and his subsequent arrest. But considering Nick’s status as a rich white-collar criminal, he is likely to show up in their lives with an easy bail from prison. Season 6 additionally shows Brianna and Barry (Peter Cambor) walk through the differences in their relationship. Brianna’s repulsion to marriage causes them almost to break up, but Barry, in the end, asks her to be engaged to him forever: quite an impractical but sensible approach. Hence, the last season might squeeze in a wedding, although Brianna’s unwillingness is no joke.

Read More: Shows Like Grace and Frankie