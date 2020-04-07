Most known for being a star in Syfy’s hit series ‘Ghost Hunters,’ Grant Wilson is a paranormal investigator by profession. While most people get scared talking about ghosts or listening to ghost stories, Grant finds them fascinating. Grant has said that his interest in the paranormal began after he had several experiences with the unidentifiable himself.

Being the co-founder of The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS) with Jason Hawes and the Art Director and Developer for a company he co-founded called Rather Dashing Games, Grant Wilson, is a man of many talents. He’s also a web designer who loves to play guitar and compose piano music. Wondering what his net worth could? We’re here to tell you.

Grant Wilson’s Wife and Kids

Grant Wilson is a married man. He met his wife Reanna, while he was in college studying graphic arts and computer science. After a few years, they got married, and currently, they have three children together: Connor Wilson, Noah Wilson, and Jonah Wilson.

Grant even has a YouTube channel where you can find him and his wife talking about not only the paranormal but also about their interest and hobbies.

How Did Grant Wilson Earn his Money?

Before he was a paranormal investigator, Grant Wilson worked as a web designer. He met Jason Hawes after he offered to redesign the website for Jason’s paranormal support group organization, and due to their joint interest in the unknown, they became close friends.

Jason Hawes even got Grant a job with him at Roto-Rooter, a big plumbing service company in Ohio, and together they both went on to become the co-founders of The Atlantic Paranormal Society (TAPS).

Along with this, Grant Wilson gave lectures at schools and paranormal-related conventions and talked about how you could deal with experiences with the unknown. During this time, he was also available for hire for private ghost hunting trips.

All these experiences led Grant Wilson to become the co-producer and star of ‘Ghost Hunter.’ This Syfy paranormal documentary series featured both him and his longtime friend Jason being the lead investigators as they went through haunted locations throughout the world. Even though Grant and Jason had parted ways as the series ended in 2016, Grant made a comeback with a brand new team for the series revival in 2019.

Apart from being a host, actor, and producer, Grant also earns money via his YouTube channel. Not leaving his paranormal investigation ways, Grant uploads videos of him in haunted locations on his channel for the viewing pleasures of other paranormal enthusiasts. The channel also features his wife and currently has more than 11,000 subscribers.

Grant has also written quite a few books with Jason Hawes about their experiences with the paranormal. Some of these include Ghost Hunt 2: More Chilling Tales of the Unkown, Ghost Trackers, and Ghost Town. Add Grant’s role as the primary artist for Rather Dashing Games – a company he co-founded with Michael Richie- to all of this, and you can clearly see how hard he has worked for his earnings.

What are Grant Wilson’s Expenses?

Grant Wilson’s primary expenses are the lifestyle expenses of him and his family along with the business expenses for his company, Rather Dashing Games. The business expenses include salaries for his employees, production costs, and research & development costs.

What is Grant Wilson’s Net Worth in 2020?

Most of his wealth is thanks to his job as a TV personality and producer. As of 2020, Grant Wilson’s estimated net worth is $3 million.

