Detective mysteries are certainly one of the most prominent genres of television and movies. Hence, any new production of the genre often comes with a unique premise in order to attract viewers. ‘Grantchester‘ is a British show that uses a period setting and unlikely character pairings to do so. The series is based on a collection of short stories by James Runcie titled ‘The Grantchester Mysteries.’

The show revolves around Detective Inspector Geordie Keating and his unlikely crime investigation allies: First Anglican Priest, Sidney Chambers, and later, Reverend Will Davenport. Together they solve some of the most mysterious crimes in the quaint town of Grantchester. While Keating opts for a more formal and methodological approach, Chambers excels at getting information from people. The story is set in the 1950s.

The character of Keating is played by Robson Green who has worked on shows like ‘Casualty,’ and ‘Tales From Northumberland’ amongst several others. James Norton of ‘McMafia‘ fame essays the character of Chambers while Tom Brittney from ‘Outlander‘ plays Davenport.

Grantchester Filming Locations

‘Grantchester’ is as much a small-town story as a detective series. The show is set in the idyllic, titular place and that familiar, small-town feeling is captured rather well. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Grantchester functions like another character on the show. Hence. it is natural for viewers to wonder where ‘Grantchester’ has been filmed. Is it actually filmed in Grantchester? Or is some other place passed off as Grantchester?

Grantchester, England

‘Grantchester’ is actually filmed in the place that it is set in: the titular village of Grantchester. The village is located in South Cambridgeshire. Several places in the village are used for filming in order to capture it authentically. One of them is The Church of St Mary and St Andrew on 44 High Street. The show uses it as a backdrop on multiple occasions. Apart from that, the village’s houses and quiet streets appear frequently.

However, ‘Grantchester’ also makes use of places other than Grantchester to film the series. For instance, filming is carried out in Windmill pub in Chipperfield which doubles as The Red Lion on the show. Additionally, a few scenes have also been shot at Horsted Keynes railway station in West Sussex which, along with Bluebell Railway is passed off as the Cambridge railway station. In Cambridge, filming was carried out in Kings Parade and near Giles & Co. on Trinty Street.

Bit of a Cambridge time warp going on for Grantchester filming today.. pic.twitter.com/Iuue6e6zb9 — Lucy (@Lucy_D_) September 3, 2015

Giles & Co turned into L C Webster & Co for #Grantchester filming pic.twitter.com/3ZDi9k5oBX — Jacks on Trinity (@JacksTrinity) October 6, 2016

Next, some of the scenes on the show are also set in London. These scenes have mostly been shot at Chatham Dockyard. Lemsford in Hertfordshire is also used to shoot several scenes. The following tweets reveal how filming was also carried out in Mill Lane and Lower Marsh:

A-Z of 2014 in SE1 (7 of 26) G is for ITV's Grantchester filming in Lower Marsh Full list: http://t.co/NTymKVy3Cg pic.twitter.com/Q7YGK9wVXK — London SE1 Community Website (@se1) December 28, 2014

Have a look at a few other behind-the-scenes photos shared by Twitter users:

Moments from Grantchester Series 5. Filming now. pic.twitter.com/Vc4EykI9Qj — Lynn Brittney (@LynnBrittney2) October 17, 2019

This can only mean one thing – the Grantchester filming crew are back in town. pic.twitter.com/jMlUQrLK2i — A Cambridge Diary (@acambridgediary) September 11, 2019

They're still filming Grantchester here pic.twitter.com/Kx2LN3EcVm — Kris Cran (@kris_cran) October 6, 2016

Filming #Grantchester today! Can't wait for next series …. pic.twitter.com/6cMle0kNpp — trumpington farm co (@trumpingtonfarm) September 21, 2016

