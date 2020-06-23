Name one good family drama without scandals or secrets. We bet you wouldn’t have been able to come up with anything since that is the main attraction of the genre: scandalous secrets and secretive scandals. OWN’s ‘Greenleaf’ is a family drama series that promises both of those things, in a truly grand fashion thanks to the upper-class family that the show focuses on.

The series revolves around the titular family which is headed by James Greenleaf, who is a Bishop. His wife, Mae Greenleaf is the family’s matriarch. Apart from that, another integral member of the family is Grace Greenleaf, the couple’s estranged daughter who is depicted to have returned home after a gap of two decades. She returns home after her sister, Faith mysteriously dies. The series revolves around the personal conflicts of the family members as well as the larger conflicts surrounding their Memphis megachurch.

The role of Bishop James is essayed by Keith David while that of his reel wife is portrayed by Lynn Whitfield. Merle Dandridge plays the role of Grace Greenleaf.

Greenleaf Filming Locations

Several viewers would have been curious to know where ‘Greenleaf’ is filmed. The series proves to be rather appealing to watch, thanks to the leading family’s grandiose possessions that serve as the backdrop to some juicy drama. The mansion that the Greenleafs live in is particularly stunning and viewers would be especially intrigued to know where the actual house is located. Apart from that, the family’s megachurch is also a location that audiences would be familiar with.

Georgia

Filming for ‘Greenleaf’ is carried out in Georgia. Of late, the state has been witnessing a massive surge in the number of filming projects due to the lucrative tax credits that Georgia offers. Filming for ‘Greenleaf’ is mostly carried out in Eagle Rock Studios on 6205 Best Friend Rd C in Norcross. This is where most of the interior filming is undertaken. The production facility boasts of having the largest studio complex under one roof.

However, the exterior shots set in the Greenleaf mansion are actually filmed at the AEI campus on 3235 Evans Mill Road in Stonecrest. Moving on, one of the churches used to film ‘Greenleaf’ is House of Hope Atlanta on 4650 Flat Shoals Parkway Decatur. Filming was also carried out in Gwinett County Jail and Wages & Sons Funeral Home.

▶PLAY: I'm so doggone curious about why #Greenleaf is filming in a prison…I have my predictions. What are yours?@greenleafown returns on @owntv this summer for their third season 🌿⛪ || RP via @merledandridge || @MerleFans2 #GreenleafRewatch pic.twitter.com/usxI9kCqvl — #BlackLivesMatter (Merle Fans) (@MerleFans2) April 3, 2018

Have a look at the following tweet which reveals how filming was carried out at Buford Hwy & Jimmy Carter Boulevard:

GreenLeaf filming near Buford Hwy & Jimmy Carter. @ATLWOOD411 pic.twitter.com/ZI5VtYYUDG — Gators in Atlanta (@gatorcards) April 24, 2017

