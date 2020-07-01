Last week, the premiere episode of ‘Greenleaf’ Season 5 ended on quite the cliffhanger — with AJ committing suicide — and fans not knowing if he is now dead or alive. This week, there’s another massive twist — something that’s shocking and tragic. If you want more spoilers, you can immediately proceed to our recap section. But before that, here’s a quick rundown on what can be expected from the third episode.

Greenleaf Season 5 Episode 3 Release Date And Air-Time:

‘Greenleaf’ season 5 episode 3 will release on July 7, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on OWN.

Greenleaf Season 5 Episode 3 Spoilers

Episode 3 is titled ‘The Third Day’, which will contain some massive content that will give the storyline several new twists. We already know that Grace has been intent on getting to the bottom of the truth regarding Edenvale Lending. She has already managed to get some information from Cal Weaver at the end of episode 2. Moreover, AJ is alive and she needs to visit him as well. Of course, we also expect to get answers about Bishop’s health. He is seen to be forgetting things and fans want to know if it is just a ploy to escape the accusations against him. OWN has also released the official synopsis for the next episode, which gives us more insights into the upcoming storyline: “Grace is torn between pursuing Bob Whitmore’s past and her family; Lady Mae and Bishop face challenges to their seedling dream of a new church; Jacob makes a discovery about the mansion’s history.”

How to Watch Greenleaf Season 5 Episode 3 Online?

All the previously released episodes of ‘Greenleaf’ are available to watch and stream on OWN’s official website. With the help of an OWN subscription, you can catch the show on OWN’s app. Otherwise, tune in to your tv screens every Tuesday night and watch the new episodes on the channel — as and when they air on television. Of course, there are multiple live-streaming, cable-free options as well. The drama is currently available on Directv, Fubo TV, and Philo TV. Seasons 1 to 4 are streaming on Netflix. Finally, episodes, following their tv release, are uploaded for rent/purchase on Amazon Prime.

Greenleaf Season 5 Episode 2 Recap

In ‘The Second Day’, we finally know that AJ is alive as Grace is informed that he will be under observation for 72 hours. Noah, AJ’s dad, is on the way to the hospital. Grace returns to Greenleaf Estate and hands over the keys of Mavis’ club to Bishop and Lady Mae. Lady Mae decides that the second date of their wedding should fall on Flag Day. Meanwhile, Jacob searches Mac’s storage unit and finds nothing. Darius and Grace reach H&H pastor Cal Weaver’s home to question him about his article. Cal explains that Bob knows everything about the story and has asked everyone to keep mum.

At Mavis’ club, Lady Mae decides to demolish the whole building and build it from the beginning. Charity is annoyed to see her office getting repainted for Judee. Grace meets Noah at the hospital when Noah says that he wants to stay around for a bit until the situation normalizes. AJ is awake but he does not want to meet either Noah or Grace. Toward the end, Grace receives a top-secret off-the-record call from Cal Weaver who reveals the name of the company: Eden Vale Lending. On the other hand, Jacob finds out Mrs. Davis’ original will, where the beneficiary name is Darryl James. On a shocker of a conclusion, we learn that Basie is dead.

