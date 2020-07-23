With just a few episodes left before ‘Greenleaf’ says a final goodbye to the fans, the show is making sure it packs the right punches, as far as the relationship drama is concerned. In the latest episode, Grace and Noah sit down to have a heart-to-heart about everything their son has been through. The two also talk about their scandalous past, and Noah helps Grace find a clue that could help her solve the house situation.

The Greenleaf family holds a small service where they contemplate their future. Lady Mae conducts meets with Tara James, only to discover a shocking truth. Check out the recap section, to know more. Curious to know what can happen in Greenleaf season 5 episode 6? Well, you’re in the right place!

Greenleaf Season 5 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Greenleaf’ season 5 episode 6 will release on July 28, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on OWN.

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Sixth Day.’ In the episode, Bishop might have to reluctantly face his old rival, Rochelle. On the other hand, Lady Mae might spill the secret she discovered during her meeting with Tara. Charity might force Phil to come face-to-face with his past. We can expect Grace and Darius to stumble upon a shady truth about Bob Whitmore and Edenvale Lending.

Where to Watch Greenleaf Season 5 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Greenleaf’ season 5 episode 6 on OWN’s official website and the OWN app, with a subscription. Otherwise, tune in to your TV screens every Tuesday night and watch the new episodes on the channel — as and when they air on television.

Of course, there are multiple live-streaming, cable-free options as well. The drama is currently available on Directv, Fubo TV, and Philo TV. The first four seasons are streaming on Netflix. Lastly, episodes, following their TV release, are uploaded for rent/purchase on Amazon Prime.

Greenleaf Season 5 Episode 5 Recap:

Greenleaf Season 5 Episode 5 is titled ‘The Fifth Day.’

In the episode, Lady Mae goes to meet Tara to convince her to stop going after the house. As Bishop and Jacob did more harm than good, Mae believes she possesses the ability to change the tide in their favor. However, in her meeting with Tara, Mae begins to question her conscience when Tara reveals that she wants to transform the manor into a home for the underprivileged people of the James Church community. Upon returning home, Mae announces that she has decided to give the church to Tara, much to Bishop and Grace’s chagrin.

The father-daughter duo tries to convince Mae by promising to compensate Tara in cash but Mae is hellbent on her decision. Jacob and Kerissa break the news of their upcoming divorce to Zora, who gets upset but isn’t surprised. AJ urges his sister Sophia to return to Hampton and face the bullies, instead of hiding in the house. Bishop and AJ share a heartfelt moment when Bishop asks AJ to help him in assembling the ’64 Pontiac GTO. AJ is delighted when Bishop tells him, “If you help me put this together, the car is yours.”

After recalling their secret rendezvous in the church, Noah tells Grace about the mention of “the Negro” in Mrs. Davis’ caretaker’s journal. Stating, “What if ‘that Negro’ was Darryl James?” Grace finds the journal and is completely shocked by reading what is in it. Well, whatever is in the journal, we are sure it can help Grace to prevent their house from being taken away. Bishop accepts Mae’s decision, even if would make him look like a criminal. As Bishop and Mae reach Tara’s place to give her the news about the mansion, they spot Tara and Basie’s problematic half-sister, Rochelle, leaving the place.

