In this week’s explosive episode of the fifth and final season of ‘Greenleaf,’ Bishop comes face-to-face with Rochelle, Tara and Basie’s half-sister, who shares a bitter past with him. Lady Mae reveals a shocking truth about her past, concerning Grace. Yusef helps Darius by giving him some insightful intel on Bob and Edenvale Lending. Charity and Yusef go to meet Phil, only to be humiliated and asked to leave. to come face-to-face with his past.

Just when Darius reveals to Grace that Bob Whitmore’s days as a free man seems to be over, he goes missing and Grace finds Fernando outside Darius’ place. Head to the recap section, to know more about the episode. In case you are looking for details to know can happen in Greenleaf season 5 episode 7? Well, you’re in the right place!

Greenleaf Season 5 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Greenleaf’ season 5 episode 7 will release on August 4, 2020, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT, on OWN.

The upcoming episode is titled ‘The Seventh Day.’ In the episode, we can expect the Greenleafs to go guns-a-blazing at Harmony and Hope. It is going to be a full blown war and no one might be ready to back down. Grace might pull out all stops to prevent the house from getting demolished. Meanwhile, Bishop might be struck with a shocking reveal about the original owner of the mansion.

Where to Watch Greenleaf Season 5 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Greenleaf’ season 5 episode 7 on OWN’s official website and the OWN app, with a subscription. Otherwise, tune in to your TV screens every Tuesday night and watch the new episodes on the channel — as and when they air on television.

Of course, there are multiple live-streaming, cable-free options as well. The drama is currently available on Directv, Fubo TV, and Philo TV. The first four seasons are streaming on Netflix. Lastly, episodes, following their TV release, are uploaded for rent/purchase on Amazon Prime.

Greenleaf Season 5 Episode 6 Recap:

Greenleaf Season 5 Episode 6 is titled ‘The Sixth Day.’

In the episode, Lady Mae confronts Tara about her problematic sister, but Tara insists that she didn’t knew about Rochelle’s return. Bishop’s old rival meets with him at the club, and exchanges some pleasantries. Rochelle says, “Success is the evidence of holy favor, and you look highly out of favor.” When Bishop seems evidently pissed, Rochelle follows up with, “Basie should have killed you when he had the chance.” After Darius’ laptop gets stolen from his room, he asks Grace to check whether she has the Eden Vale Lending photos. She confirms she does, and a few moments later, it disappears. Charity convinces Yusef to spill the secrets about Edenvale Landing to Darius.

Through Yusef, Darius learns that by taking over Calvary, Bob just wants to gain the trust and votes of the people to prevent damage if his past deeds were to resurface in the future . Yusef adds that back in the 80s, Bob used to sell second mortgages to those in need but would steal their houses if they failed to repay. Before Kerissa and Winkie leave to go to her parents’ place, Lady Mae confesses that Grace is the daughter from her affair with Lionel Jeffries. Noah assures Grace that if she ever needs a place to stay, his doors are always open.

Towards the end, Darius calls up Grace and informs her that Yusef’s intel helped and one of the men is ready to go on record against Bob, which means Yusef would too. Darius asks Grace to meet him at his place but when she reaches at his door, Darius seems nowhere in sight. Instead, Fernando pulls up and tells her, “no one cares anymore about journalists. Stay out of it.” Okay, but what about Darius? Will Grace be able to track down Darius’ whereabouts in time?

