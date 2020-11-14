‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 made a supersized premiere as it dropped two back-to-back episodes on Thursday, November 12, 2020. The COVID-themed debut addresses the pandemic remarkably well — something that is expected from one of tv’s most-watched medical dramas. But the premiere concludes on a shocking cliffhanger! More on that later. Let us now check out when, how, and where can you watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 3.

When is Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 3 Release Date?

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 3 is scheduled to premiere on November 19, 2020, at 9 p.m ET and 8 p.m CT on ABC. After its double-episode debut, the series will follow a weekly format with a new episode being released every Thursday.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 3 Spoilers

The third episode is titled ‘My Happy Ending’. It follows the doctors at Grey Sloan as they continue to navigate the new normal, induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The team additionally needs to deal with a familiar and stubborn patient. Koracick is assigned to serve as a mentor to the interns while Link operates on a sex therapist. Maggie seeks solace in Winston’s virtual presence. You can watch the promo for episode 3 below:

Where to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 3 by tuning in to ABC at the timeslot mentioned above. Other than that, you can also catch the episode on ABC’s official website or mobile app if you have a valid cable provider’s login.

Moreover, you can stream the episode live if you have a subscription to YouTube TV, Fubo TV, or Direct TV. Additionally, specific episodes can also be watched on Hulu and rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. You can also watch the first 16 seasons of the show on Netflix.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 1 And 2 Recap:

The premiere is set in April 2020, in the midst of the global pandemic. Richard rejoins the hospital. Tom runs into Richard and says that he has been carrying around a golf club so that everyone is within a distance of six feet. On the other hand, Jackson attends to the burn victim, Kaden, from ‘Station 19’s Season 4 premiere. We also learn that he and Jo had hooked up earlier.

A flashback tells us that Erin, from season 16, was actually a victim of sex trafficking. And DeLuca had been right all along. In the present, Meredith is at a loss when another patient succumbs to the coronavirus. Jackson runs into Catherine; she warns him to be careful post-op so that he does not get hurt again. Teddy approaches Owen to apologize and profess her love. She says that she wants to marry him. However, Owen is not willing to forgive her.

The episode wraps up with Cormac ending his shift at Grey Sloan for the evening. He then discovers that Meredith has collapsed in the parking lot. On the other hand, Mer, in a dreamlike state, where she hovers between life and death, is on a beach in her mind. Here, she is reunited with Derek!

