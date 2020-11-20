The third episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 that dropped this week is titled ‘My Happy Ending’. The docs at Grey Sloan try to navigate the new normal, induced by the COVID-19 pandemic while dealing with a familiar and stubborn patient. Koracick gets a task to mentor the interns, and Link operates on a sex therapist. Maggie tries to find solace in Winston’s virtual presence. More on that later. Let us now check out when, how, and where can you watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 4.

When is Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 4 Release Date?

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 4 is scheduled to premiere on December 3, 2020, at 9 p.m ET and 8 p.m CT on ABC. The upcoming episode has been delayed by one week due to the Thanksgiving holidays.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode is called ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by ABC: “Owen faces a medical diagnosis that challenges more than he imagined; Koracick begins to go stir crazy; Maggie gets a not-so-subtle glimpse into Winston’s background.”

Where to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 4 by tuning in to ABC at the timeslot mentioned above. Other than that, you can also catch the episode on ABC’s official website or mobile app if you have a valid cable provider’s login.

Moreover, you can stream the episode live if you have a subscription to YouTube TV, Fubo TV, or Direct TV. Additionally, specific episodes can also be watched on Hulu and rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. You can also watch the first 16 seasons of the show on Netflix.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 3 Recap:

In ‘My Happy Ending’, Richard informs his staff that new and additional COVID-19 measures have been put in place in the hospital. There are also some new interns. On the other hand, Meredith has been admitted, following her incident from the last episode. Maggie loses her seventh patient in a week and Cormac tries to console her. Meredith collapses again but still, heads to radiology for tests. Meanwhile, Link, Taryn, and Jackson tend to a sex therapist who had injured his hand. Koracick is put in charge of the interns.

Meredith has another dream version of Derek on the beach and when Bailey enters, she says: “If you think I look bad, you should see my lungs.” Mer is now scared that she won’t wake up if she ever sleeps. Jo’s patient tells her that she had been trying to get pregnant for years but was unsuccessful. Her upcoming baby is the result of a hook-up with a dork! But now, she is full of tumors. However, the delivery is a success and we welcome Luna to the world.

Link, Jackson, and Taryn operate on the sex therapist and after the surgery, they ask his secret. He simply says: “I ask my patients what they want.” Link then uses this advice to reduce Amelia’s anxiety via a socially-distant nookie!

