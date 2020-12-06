The 4th episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 that dropped this week is titled ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’. Owen faces a complicated medical diagnosis that proves to be highly challenging. Koracick is banned from the hospital after multiple positive COVID tests while Maggie gets an insight into Winston’s background. More on that later. Let us now check out when, how, and where can you watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 5.

When is Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 5 Release Date?

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 5 is scheduled to premiere on December 10, 2020, at 9 p.m ET and 8 p.m CT on ABC.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 5 Spoilers

The 5th episode is called ‘Fight the Power’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by ABC: “Bailey panics as she hears there has been a surge of COVID-19 cases, knowing she has loved ones in an assisted living facility; Jackson and Richard team up against Catherine; Teddy continues to try to mend her frayed relationships.” You can also watch its promo below:

Where to Watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 17 episode 5 by tuning in to ABC at the timeslot mentioned above. Other than that, you can also catch the episode on ABC’s official website or mobile app if you have a valid cable provider’s login.

Moreover, you can stream the episode live if you have a subscription to YouTube TV, Fubo TV, or Direct TV. Additionally, specific episodes can also be watched on Hulu and rented or bought on Amazon Prime Video. You can also watch the first 16 seasons of the show on Netflix.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 Episode 4 Recap:

In ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, the pandemic has taken Grey Sloan by storm. In a debriefing, Richard tells the team that Meredith is being taken care of by Teddy and DeLuca. A new resident named Mabel Tseng treats Dave and is invited into O.R. by Owen. Maggie and Winston have a virtual dinner with his auntie and at that moment, he gets a call from his dad — which ends in an awkward convo. Meredith, in her state of limbo, meets George. When her condition worsens, Richard decides that she should be admitted for the trial.

George and Meredith are still together in Mer’s dreamlike state. He praises her for raising remarkable children and admits that he does check in sometimes. Mer says that she was completely shattered after George’s death. On the other hand, Jo spends a night of beer and pizza with Avery and labels this development as a “friendship reboot.” Soon, the meet-up progresses to sex but they both agree that they are not looking for anything serious, right now. Koracick is banned from the hospital because of several positive COVID tests.

Mabel Tseng is upset when one of the former patients of Dr. Hunt returns to the ER since Owen had misdiagnosed his diverticulitis as appendicitis. She knows that diverticulitis is more prominent in the Asian population. When Nico breaks the news, Owen is forced to ask himself if he is racist.

