Gypsy Rose Blanchard gained infamy for murdering her mother. At the time, most people were dumbfounded by the violence visited on Dee Dee Rose by her daughter, but soon a twisted tale came to light. It turns out that Dee Dee had Munchausen by Proxy, and Gypsy became the subject of the syndrome. She was confined to a wheelchair and shuttled in and out of hospitals for supposed tests and diagnoses. Gypsy’s teeth were removed, and she was fed through a tube. Gypsy was also confined to a strict medical regiment for her apparent leukemia.

Feeling trapped, Gypsy convinced her boyfriend, who she met in 2012, to murder Dee Dee. The two fled to Wisconsin before the cops caught up with them. In 2016, she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Now Hulu’s ‘The Act‘ brings back the crime to the public eye. Naturally, you might be curious about where Gypsy Rose Blanchard is at present. Here’s everything we know.

Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard in Jail?

Yes, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is still in prison. Initially, the state prosecutors sought to charge her with first-degree murder, which could carry the death penalty or life in prison in the state of Missouri. However, after the extraordinary circumstances in Gypsy’s case, where it became clear that she was subjected to systemic abuse, the prosecution amended it to a second-degree murder charge. There was a plea bargain on the table, which Gypsy accepted.

As a result, she was sentenced to ten years in prison in July 2015. She’ll be eligible for parole in 2024 before she turns 33. For now, she is at the Chillicothe Correctional Center, at 3151 Litton Road. Born on July 27, 1991, Gypsy is currently 28 years old. You can check out her inmate record here.

Kristy Blanchard, her stepmother, commented in 2018 that “She is doing amazing. Despite everything, she still tells me that she’s happier now than with her mom. And that if she had a choice to either be in jail or back with her mom, she would rather be in jail.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Now in 2020:

Gypsy is thriving in prison. Since being imprisoned, E! has learned from Fancy Macelli, a family friend and spokesperson for the Blanchards, that Gypsy has developed a passion for photography and cosmetology. Macelli said, “She does all of the photography for when the inmates take pictures and things like that, she’s involved with that. She’s gotten into skincare and make-up and that kind of stuff.”

She’s also been part of a program where she took care of dogs, and Gypsy’s learning life skills while preparing for her GED. Fancy said, “I definitely think that going into the prison system was something positive for her in the fact that it gave her structure, and discipline and she can have a social setting, and she can learn things, and she can get an education, and all of these different things while also working on herself and realizing that things have consequences and that’s very important, she needs to learn that.”

Apart from improving herself, Gypsy’s love life has also taken a turn for the better. Following the HBO documentary, ‘Mommy Dead and Dearest,’ a man named Ken, reached out to her. Notably, his last name is withheld from all reports as per Blanchard’s request. The two became pen pals, and in April 2019, Gypsy announced her engagement to him. They plan to get married after Gypsy’s released from prison. It happens to be her first relationship after being with Nicholas Godejohn, her boyfriend who’d actually killed Dee Dee.

You can check out a picture of Gypsy with her fiance Ken, as obtained by E!. Macelli spoke about the two, People, “…she deserves to be in love and she deserves to have somebody who cares about her. He’s just there for her.”

E! also exclusively reported that though Gypsy wears an engagement ring, it is not from her beau, Ken. Macelli said, “Another inmate was getting divorced and gave her that so like now for her to just have so that she could feel good about it and then they’ll go together and pick out rings, obviously later, at a time when she’s out, and they could do that and have their own intimate moment.”

Gypsy also spoke about her life in prison, comparing it to being imprisoned differently by Dee Dee. The inmate said, “In some ways, they’re the same, but now I’m so much freer. The prison I was living in before with my mom, it was like I couldn’t walk, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t have friends. Over here, I feel like I’m freer in prison than living with my mom. [I can] live like a normal woman.” In conclusion, Gypsy does not seem like a malicious person, but someone driven to extreme measures to escape a lifetime of abuse. Hopefully, her prison sentence helps her in becoming a better human being, and she finds her fairytale ending with Ken.

