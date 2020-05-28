‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ starts off as another by-the-numbers Isekai anime. Even with its plot that comes right after its typical prologue, it doesn’t really stand out from most other anime other there. But in all of its archetypal elements, it truly shines with its characterization and its perfect blend of many anime genres. ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ may not offer anything unique but it is enjoyable nonetheless. That being said, if you have been following its first season, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming details of its next episode.

The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 10 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ premiered on April 2, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 10 is scheduled to release on June 4, 2020 at 5:00 am PT in the US (and on June 4 at 9:00 pm JST in Japan).

Where to Watch The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Episode 10 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Spoilers

The main character of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ was once a regular salaryman until he fell asleep at work one day. When he opened his eyes from his deep slumber, he found himself in a whole new world where he embodies a 5-year-old boy named Wendelin. He later learns that he is the 8th son in a family of nobles that has absolutely no wealth left. All of his elder brothers took away the remnants of the family’s wealth and left nothing for him. Realizing that this could now give him a fresh start, Wendelin decides to create a life for himself without relying on his family.

To his surprise, one fine day, he learns that he has magical abilities. Keeping his ability a secret from his family, he hones his skills and that’s when he meets a spirit who offers him help. Being an expert in magic, the spirit trains him every day and makes him somewhat of an expert. Then one day, the spirit finally teaches him an advanced spell that is used for purging spirits and asks Wendelin to use it for purging him. Although Wendelin feels dreadful about leaving his first friend, he purges the spirit so that it can rest in peace. With this, Wendelin finally leaves home to pave a path for himself and live a life he always dreamt of.

