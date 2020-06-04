‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ has an intriguing hook that has been previously seen in other similar Isekai anime. But with what follows, its premise heads in a completely different direction and covers almost every known anime genre. ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ is, overall, just a mixed bag, but entertaining nonetheless. If you’re having a good time watching it and you don’t want to miss out on its next episode, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming availability.

The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 11 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ premiered on April 2, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 11 is scheduled to release on June 11, 2020 at 5:00 am PT in the US (and on June 11 at 9:00 pm JST in Japan).

Where to Watch The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Episode 11 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Spoilers

‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ is about a salaryman who dozed off during one of his regular days at work. Following this, when he gains consciousness and returns from his deep state of sleep, he finds himself in a mysterious new world, where he is the 8th son of a noble family. Along with that, he’s not a salaryman man anymore and embodies a 5-year-old boy named Wendelin. After making a few interactions with the ones around him, Wendelin learns that since he is the 8th son of a noble family and won’t be inheriting any wealth from them. All the wealth previously owned by the family was taken away by his elder brothers and now it’s on him to make a path for himself.

Soon after this, Wendelin discovers that he has magical abilities, and to ensure that his family never gets to know about it, he keeps this discovery to himself. Out of nowhere, a spirit emerges one day and offers him help with his magic. Wendelin soon starts training with the spirit almost every day and develops a strong bond with him. As Wendelin gets better at magic, the spirit ensures that he is able to teach him even some of the most advanced magic in the limited time that they have. When Wendelin finally becomes an expert, the spirit teaches him the magic that one uses to purge a spirit and then asks him to use it on him. Although reluctant at first, Wendelin decides to pay back the spirit by purging it. Now an advanced magician, Wendelin sets out to create an epic life for himself.

