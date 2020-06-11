Every new season brings a wave of Isekai anime, out of which, some truly shine while others just turn out to be rip-offs of others. I wouldn’t say that ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ is a rip off of other generic Isekai anime as it does have some unique elements of its own. However, it very well stays true to the common tropes of the genre. But despite all of its clichés, it has still managed to be a fun ride in its first season. That being said, if you have been watching it all this while, read on further to know all about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 12 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ premiered on April 2, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 12 is scheduled to release on June 18, 2020 at 5:00 am PT in the US (and on June 18 at 9:00 pm JST in Japan).

Where to Watch The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Episode 12 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Spoilers

We’ve heard a fair share of tails revolving around characters who get transported to a whole new world just when they fall asleep. ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ very well sticks to this Isekai trope and that’s exactly how it marks the beginning of the adventure of its main character. At his regular office day, he falls asleep and wakes up in a completely different world as the 8th son of a noble family. Unfortunately for him, since he is the 8th son, he gets to inherit nothing from the family’s wealth as all of it has already been distributed between his elder brothers.

Just when he decides to pave his own path in his new world, he discovers that he has magical abilities. Right around this time, he ends up meeting a spirit who offers him help with his magic. For days, the boy relentlessly trains under the spirit and masters his magical skills only to eventually realize that the spirit, his first friend in the new world, was training him to help him get purged. Although reluctant at first, the boy purges the spirit and allows it to rest in peace. Once he’s done with that, he sets out to make something of his life and take full advantage of his second chance at life.

