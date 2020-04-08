A Japanese white-collar worker wakes up as a frail 6-year-old boy. Luckily for him, he finds himself in a family of nobles. The catch? Despite being a noble, he gets to inherit nothing from the family’s wealth since he is the 8th son. This marks the inception of yet another Isekai adventure, however, this, too, comes with a unique twist.

‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ has had a pretty promising start and as viewers, we’re certainly curious to know more about Wendelin’s journey. How will he defy all odds and make a better life for himself? How will he adapt to his new body and surroundings? Well, to know the answers to these, make sure that you keep watching ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’. Read on further to know all about the streaming availability and release date of its next episode.

The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 2 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ premiered on April 2, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 2 is scheduled to release on April 9, 2020 at 5:00 am PT in the US (and on April 9 at 9:00 pm JST in Japan).

Where to Watch The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Episode 2 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Episode 2 Spoilers: What to Expect?

Like every Isekai anime known to us, ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ starts off with his main character getting summoned to a whole new world, that too when he just falls asleep. Shingo Ichinomiya was once a 25-year-old man working at a firm and he had nothing to worry about. But now he’s in a whole new world and to make things worse, he’s in the body of a 6-year-old kid named Wendelin Von Benno Baumeister. Since Wendelin has no luxuries and absolutely no family members left to support him, in the second episode, he’ll try to create a path for himself in his brutal new world.

In episode 1, we learned that he also possesses magic but has no control over it. But after getting attacked by a wild boar, he meets Alfred Rainford, a man who vows to teach him magic. So for obvious reasons, the upcoming episodes will also serve as a training arc for the boy where he’ll learn to further hone his magical abilities. And throughout all of this Alfred Rainford will guide him. Since Alfred will be investing so much time in teaching him magic, he will probably later ask the boy to use his magic for the betterment of their world. Since the other members of his family have already been foreshadowed in the season’s pilot, we might even get to see more of them in the upcoming episodes.

