The second episode of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ left us with a very bittersweet ending but also with the promise of presenting us something even better with what follows. I’m pretty sure that you’re now starting to wonder what awaits Wendelin? Will he get to face the gruesome monsters of the forests? Will he find another master who’ll train him to become better at magic? Well, to find that out, we’ll have to wait for its next episode. Speaking of the next episode, read on further to know all about its release date and streaming availability.

The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 3 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ premiered on April 2, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 3 is scheduled to release on April 16, 2020 at 5:00 am PT in the US (and on April 16 at 9:00 pm JST in Japan).

Where to Watch The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Episode 3 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Episode 3 Spoilers: What to Expect?

In the next episode of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’, Wendelin will now delve inside the forests to further hone his magical abilities. He has acquired flight magic and he even learned how to purge whispering ghosts but he still seems to have a long way to go. Wendelin learned some crucial lessons in his early days as a young boy and now he seems to be strong enough to face his new world alone. Also, it looks like he has almost forgotten his old life as a white-collar employee and is now more focused on being a better magic-user.

The whispering ghost who taught him everything he knows left a bit too soon but maybe, just maybe, he’ll return in the next few episodes to teach him another lesson. The pressure from Wendelin’s family is still growing and he is ignored by almost everyone. But at this point, that seems to be the least of his concerns. Wendelin is already far too contrived in his journey as a magic-user to care too much about what his family thinks of him. So the next episode will mark the inception of another one of his journeys where he’ll further try to enhance what he possesses and get better at taking care of himself in his new world.

Read More on Anime Preview: Plunderer Episode 14 | Infinite Dendrogram Season 2