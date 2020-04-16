With 4 episodes down, it still seems hard to determine the direction in which ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ is heading in. It started off more like a fantasy Isekai anime and very well established the basics of its magic elements. However, in the 4th episode, there was a major turn in its tone where it instilled more of slice-of-life themes. And from the looks of it, it will tread the same path in the upcoming episodes as well.

While Wendelin will learn to appreciate his newfound friends, he and his friends will also further hone their magical abilities. Despite its typical approach towards the genre, there sure is something very interesting about it and for now, we’re hooked. If, like us, you’re looking forward to its next episode, read on to know all about its release date and streaming availability.

The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 4 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ premiered on April 2, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 4 is scheduled to release on April 23, 2020 at 5:00 am PT in the US (and on April 23 at 9:00 pm JST in Japan).

Where to Watch The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Episode 4 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Episode 4 Spoilers: What to Expect?

Episode 3 of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ marks the inception of a whole new segment of Wendelin’s life. After learning magic, he’s all grown up now and all set to learn more about it at school. On his first day at school, he feels ostracized and assumes that no one wants to be friends with him. Meanwhile, the other students of his class just assume that he’s too strong and wouldn’t want to hang out with them. Because of this difference in their thoughts, Wendelin does not make an attempt to approach them and they, too, keep their distance. In the end, the circumstances bring them together and he ends up with a group of students who are friendly and looking forward to having some fun.

The next episode will now revolve around the dynamics of the group Wendelin has managed to join. Since he is the leading magician of his batch, his party will always be ahead of the curve. Because of this, other groups that initially wanted him to join them will get jealous and will complain about his involvement with their opponents. But apart from that, Wendelin will finally get to enjoy his life for a while. Knowing that he has had a pretty tragic past, as viewers, it would be good to see him having some fun.

Read More: Kakushigoto Episode 4 | Plunderer Episode 15