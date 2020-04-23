Although its roots are grounded into the fantasy/Isekai genre, ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ seems to involve a lot of genres in its storyline. Apart from its fantastical world-building and magic elements, it also has a fair share of slice-of-life moments here and there. It may seem a little typical with its over approach towards Isekai, but it’s still interesting enough to make you stay. If you have been following it all this while, read on ahead to know all about its next episode.

The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 5 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ premiered on April 2, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 5 is scheduled to release on April 30, 2020 at 5:00 am PT in the US (and on April 23 at 9:00 pm JST in Japan).

Where to Watch The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Episode 5 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Episode 5 Spoilers: What to Expect?

Episode 4 of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ goes in a very different direction compared to its predecessors. Wendelin and his friends get the invitation to Erich’s wedding and that’s when a dragon attacks the airship where it was being held. Since Wendelin is the only one who can use holy magic, he is asked to purge the dragon. He successfully does so and collects its bones and crystal heart. Post this, a lot goes on in the episode. Wendelin gets a lot of attention for his precious possessions and eventually ends up getting 150,000 gold. He then uses it to buy presents for Erich’s family since his family is very poor. In the closing moments of the episode, Cardinal Hohenheim tells his granddaughter, Elise, that he has finally found a husband for her.

Since this episode served as a filler to give more development to Wendelin’s character, the next one will go back to the events of the school where he has managed to make new friends. They’ll soon be given school projects in which they’ll have to work together as a team and maybe even compete with the others. For obvious reasons, since Wendelin is the most powerful mage in their school, other kids will get jealous and will also try to cheat to perform better than him. Apart from that, from the looks of it, Wendelin will seemingly follow a typical hero’s journey that we’ve seen in many other similar anime shows.

