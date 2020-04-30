Yet again, ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ surprises us with a whole new twist in its storyline and begins to head in a whole new direction. In a lot of ways, it may be just like other mainstream Isekai anime, but what makes it slightly better is its likable and diverse characters. It may not be for everyone, but if you’re into the whole Isekai sub-genre, you certainly don’t want to miss out on this one. That being said, if you’re already following its first season, read on further to know everything about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 6 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ premiered on April 2, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 6 is scheduled to release on May 7, 2020 at 5:00 am PT in the US (and on May 7 at 9:00 pm JST in Japan).

Where to Watch The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Episode 6 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Episode 6 Spoilers: What to Expect?

‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ gives you a glimpse of almost every single anime genre that you can imagine. It started off more like a magical shounen anime and then turned into a slice-of-life show. With its 5th episode, it gives you a glimpse of all the romantic endeavors that it might delve into in its upcoming episodes. After slaying a dragon, Wendelin gets a whole lot of attention and also gets to become the future husband of another noble’s daughter. With this, the anime’s magic elements take a backseat and a hilarious, quirky romantic tale begins to brew between its main character and its newly introduced female protagonist. The episode eventually ends on a heartwarming note where Wendelin buys his bride-to-be an expensive magical ring.

Considering how its narrative takes a whole new turn with each episode, it’s hard to predict what will truly happen next. Wendelin’s new friends were introduced in the previous episodes of the season but we haven’t seen much of them since then. So it is possible that the anime will reinstate their role in what follows. What we do know for certain is Wendelin’s future wife will play a key role in the upcoming episodes and even her magical ring might have something to with the overarching storyline.

