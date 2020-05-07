‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ is a well-executed adaptation that walks you through many different anime genres throughout its runtime. There are times when it’s extremely bitter and might even make you bawl your eyes out. Then there are other moments in the anime that are downright hilarious or simply brimming with hefty action. It may not be among the best offerings of the season, but it is still quite an enjoyable anime. If you’re already following its first season, here’s everything you need to know about its 7th episode.

The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 7 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ premiered on April 2, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 7 is scheduled to release on May 14, 2020 at 5:00 am PT in the US (and on May 14 at 9:00 pm JST in Japan).

Where to Watch The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Episode 7 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Spoilers

Wendelin, the main character of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ was once a Japanese salaryman. One fine day, he dozed off and found himself in the body of a five-year-old boy named Wendelin von Benno Baumeister, who belongs to a family of nobles. But despite his status, it turns out that his family is actually poor and all the land that was previously owned by his family has now been taken away by his seven older brothers. As the 8th son of the family, he has no wealth or belongings. But now that he is in this new world, he’ll have to find a way to get by.

Wendelin’s adventure first begins when he discovers that he can use magic. This leads him to Alfred Rainford, who senses his magic and then offers him help in further honing his skills. He keeps his magical abilities a secret from his family and trains every day with Alfred. Once he’s able to get a fair amount of control on his abilities, Alfred asks him to purge him so that he can peacefully move on to his afterlife. Although Wendelin finds it hard to let him go, he decides to purge him and starts a whole new journey of his life. With this, he heads out to learn more magic at a famous school along with other magic wielders of his age.

