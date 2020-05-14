‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ is very formulaic with its approach. It starts of like a typical Isekai and then paves a very generic shounen-styled root for its main character. But despite this, it is very entertaining and anyone who has the slightest interest in Isekai or Magic anime will have a good time watching it. Not to mention, it also brings in some harem here and there. That being said, if you have been following its first season all this while, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 8 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ premiered on April 2, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 8 is scheduled to release on May 21, 2020 at 5:00 am PT in the US (and on May 21 at 9:00 pm JST in Japan).

Where to Watch The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Episode 8 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Spoilers

With a typical Isekai prologue, ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ begins with the introduction of a Japanese salaryman who falls asleep at his workplace. When he wakes up, he finds himself in a completely different world. Trapped in the body of a 5-year-old boy named Wendelin, he discovers that he is now the 8th son of a noble family. To his dismay, although he is a noble, he gets to inherit nothing as his older brothers have already taken the family’s remaining wealth. Left with no belongings, he is forced to create his own path in his new world.

Wendelin later gets to know that he possesses the ability to use magic. He keeps this a secret from his family and also starts training with a spirit named Alfred Rainford. Wendelin then devotes several days to training with the spirit and his previously dwindling sense of purpose now finds its feet. Then comes a day when Alfred finally asks him to use his magic and purge him. Although he feels sad about letting Alfred go, he bites the bullet and purges the spirit. He then heads out into the real world to further hone his abilities. With this, Wendelin sets himself up for a whole new journey where a grand adventure awaits him.

Read More: Best Isekai Anime