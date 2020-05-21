Several known tropes and clichés of the Isekai genre can be spotted throughout the runtime of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ However, what makes it stand out a little from all the other similar shows is its characterization and production value. It may not be a masterpiece, but it sure proves to be a thrilling watch because of all the twists and turns it packs in its storyline. That being said, if you have been following its first season all this while, here’s everything you need to know about the release date and streaming availability of its next episode.

The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 9 Release Date: When will it premiere?

The first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ premiered on April 2, 2020, and since it will have a total of 12 episodes, we expect it to end sometime in June 2020. The 8th Son Are You Kidding Me Episode 9 is scheduled to release on May 28, 2020 at 5:00 am PT in the US (and on May 28 at 9:00 pm JST in Japan).

Where to Watch The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Episode 9 English Dub Online?

You can stream the first season of ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ on Crunchyroll with its original Japanese audio and English subtitles.

The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? Spoilers

Like most Isekai anime out there, ‘The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?’ has a generic prologue where the main character, a salaryman, falls asleep in his office and wakes up in a parallel world. He takes one look at himself and realizes that he is now in the body of a 5-year-old boy named Wendelin. Upon further investigating his surroundings, he learns that he now embodies the 8th son of a noble family. But despite his royal background, he’ll be inheriting nothing at all since his elder brothers have already taken over everything that he could have potentially owned. This is when Wendelin is forced to make his own path.

As a child, Wendelin first learns that he possesses the ability to perform magic. But knowing how big of a deal it could be, he keeps it a secret from his family. This is when a spirit approaches him and offers him help with his magic abilities. With time, Wendelin gains better control over his magical abilities and also starts sharing a close bond with the spirit. Then comes a day when the spirit teaches him the advanced magic used for purging spirits. Once he learns it, the spirit asks Wendelin to purge him so that he can rest in peace. Although a little reluctant about giving up on his only friend, Wendelin purges the spirit and starts a whole new journey.

