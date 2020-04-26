Regardless of whether you’re into the sport of volleyball or not—or any sport in that matter—’Haikyuu’ is one anime that you can’t but fall in love with. Apart from all of its incredible volleyball action, the anime perfectly develops the relationships between its characters and also fleshes them out as individuals. If you’ve been looking forward to watching it or you just want to rewatch it again, go through the list below to know all about its streaming availability.

What is Haikyuu About?

‘Haikyuu’ revolves around a small-statured boy named Shouyou Hinata, who watches a renowned volleyball player, nicknamed “Little Giant,” in action and instantly falls in love with the sport. That’s when he decides to start a volleyball club in his own school. After barely qualifying for the middle school tournament, his team suffers from a brutal loss after facing the “King of the Court,” Tobio Kageyama.

Hinata then ends up joining Karasuno High School’s volleyball team and that’s where he meets his old rival, Kageyama, again. However, this time, the two of them end up in the same team. What starts off as an unlikely alliance between the two, soon turns into a very strong dynamic that leads their team to several glorious wins.

Is Haikyuu Season 3 on Netflix?

From good old classics like ‘Neon Genesis Evangelion‘ to new groundbreaking remakes like ‘Ghost in the Shell Sac_2045,’ the streaming giant, Netflix has it all. However, the third season of ‘Haikyuu’ is not yet available on the streaming platform. Even so, you can still watch the first and second season of ‘Haikyuu’ on Netflix.

Is Haikyuu Season 3 on Hulu?

Hulu is a great platform for anime viewers as it offers a variety of shows from a myriad of genres. Unfortunately, just like Netflix, only the first two seasons of ‘Haikyuu’ are available on Hulu for now. Along with that, you can also stream some other great shounen like ‘My Hero Academia‘ and ‘Attack on Titan‘ on the platform.

Is Haikyuu Season 3 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime has a lot to offer in the anime department and some of the best-hidden gems on the streaming site include ‘Made in Abyss‘ and ‘Inuyashaki.’ Unfortunately, as of now, you cannot stream ‘Haikyuu’ on Amazon. You can still rent the first and second season of ‘Haikyuu’ on Amazon.

Is Haikyuu Season 3 on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll is known to be one of the best anime streamers of the world and is a staple for all anime viewers. Along with all the other seasons of the show, ‘Haikyuu’ Season 3 is also available on Crunchyroll.

Where to Stream Haikyuu Season 3 Online?

Apart from all the streaming websites mentioned above, the third season ‘Haikyuu’ is also available on HiDive. For viewers from Australia and New Zealand, the first two seasons of the anime can also be streamed on AnimeLab.

Where to Stream Haikyuu Season 3 for Free?

‘Haikyuu’ Season 3 is not available for free on legit streaming platforms. However, if you’re not a member yet, you can use Crunhyroll’s free 14-day trial to watch ‘Haikyuu’ for free.

Read More: Best Sports Anime