The 10th iteration of ‘Halloween Wars’ dropped on September 13, 2020! Yes, our Sunday could not get spookier! The ongoing season marks the return of Jonathan Bennett as the host as he challenges six teams of three — each comprising a talented pumpkin carver, an expert cake artist, and a master candy specialist. The trios need to create frighteningly fun, intricate, and delicious edible displays.

Seated in the judging panel are Shinmin Li and Todd Tucker, accompanied by a rotating panel of celebrity guest judges, such as Guillermo Díaz, Jocelin Donahue, Marisol Nichols, Katie Sarife, and Jeremy Ray Taylor. The winning team takes home a grand cash prize of $50,000.

Season 10’s premiere introduces us to the six participating teams, Candy Coroners, Ghoulicious, Mummies’ Rejects, Ghouly Goblins, Crave Diggers, and Killer Cakerz. Following a grueling two-round series of challenges, one team is eliminated in the first episode. We will come to the details later. But let us first discuss the release date and online streaming options for the second episode.

Halloween Wars Season 10 Episode 2 Release Date:

‘Halloween Wars’ Season 10 Episode 2 premieres on September 20, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on Food Network. The 10th edition consists of five episodes, wrapping up with the finale on October 11, 2020.

Halloween Wars Season 10 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Blind Date From Hell’. For a detailed insight into what the episode entails, check out Food Network’s official synopsis: “Jonathan Bennett challenges the five remaining teams — an expert pumpkin carver, a cake artist and a sugar master — to show that there’s nothing scarier than dating as they create their scariest vision of a blind date.” Actor Guillermo Diaz serves as the guest judge, alongside panel regulars, Shinmin Li and Todd Tucker, to pick the winning team.

Where to Stream Halloween Wars Season 10 Episode 2 Online?

‘Halloween Wars’ season 10 releases new episodes on Food Network in the US every Sunday at the above-mentioned time slot. Since the channel is a standard part of most cable packages, you can catch the episodes as they release on tv. But if you are someone who sticks to more flexible timelines, then you can watch the episodes online on Food Network’s official website with the help of a cable subscription. Additional platforms for cable-free streaming are YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV. Finally, you can also buy or rent episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Halloween Wars Season 10 Episode 1 Recap

Episode 1 is titled ‘Monster Road Trip’ and the guest judge joining Shinmin Li and Todd Tucker is Jeremy Ray Taylor. The premiere starts off with the Small Scare Challenge. The teams are tasked with creating a scenario of what horror awaits someone in a pumpkin patch. The winners for this round are Candy Coroners (Amy McBride, Chad Gainey, and Janet Barron).

The Spine Chiller Challenge asks the chefs to create a scene, which portrays monsters on a road trip. They need to couple this with a coffee-infused treat. The winners in the second round are Crave Diggers (Jeff Taylor, Eric Jones, and Joel Gonzalez). However, Ghouly Goblins (Stephan Baity, Sam Lucero, and Sharon Hauht), land at the bottom, and they are eliminated in the first episode itself.

