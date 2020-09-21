Last week, during the premiere of ‘Halloween Wars’ season 10, we had some of the spookiest creations ever. Although all the six teams managed to curate some really creative, spectacular edible masterpieces, one trio had to go back home. Ghouly Goblins (Stephan Baity, Sam Lucero, and Sharon Hauht) landed at the bottom in the The Spine Chiller Challenge and were asked to pack their bags.

This week, we saw another team being eliminated. And four of the remaining teams are one step closer to winning the grand cash prize of $50,000. We will come to the details later. But let us first discuss the release date and online streaming options for the third episode.

Halloween Wars Season 10 Episode 3 Release Date:

‘Halloween Wars’ Season 10 Episode 3 premieres on September 27, 2020, at 8 pm ET, on Food Network. The 10th edition consists of five episodes, wrapping up with the finale on October 11, 2020.

Halloween Wars Season 10 Episode 3 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Monster Support Group’. For a detailed insight into what the episode entails, check out Food Network’s official synopsis: “Jonathan Bennett challenges the four remaining teams made up of an expert pumpkin carver, a cake artist, and a sugar master to create astonishing and delectable Halloween-themed displays showing that even the scariest monsters need friends, too. Judges Shinmin Li and Todd Tucker are joined by actress Katie Sarife to pick the winning team.”

Where to Stream Halloween Wars Season 10 Episode 3 Online?

‘Halloween Wars’ season 10 releases new episodes on Food Network in the US every Sunday at the above-mentioned time slot. Since the channel is a standard part of most cable packages, you can catch the episodes as they release on tv. But if you are someone who sticks to more flexible timelines, then you can watch the episodes online on Food Network’s official website with the help of a cable subscription. Additional platforms for cable-free streaming are YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, Sling TV, and DirecTV. Finally, you can also buy or rent episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Halloween Wars Season 10 Episode 2 Recap

In the second episode, host Jonathan Bennett poses a new task before the five remaining teams, each of them consisting of an expert pumpkin carver, a cake artist, and a sugar master. Their creations need to showcase the fact that there is nothing scarier than dating as they create their scariest vision of a blind date. To add to the excitement, Guillermo Diaz joins judges Shinmin Li and Todd Tucker to pick the winning team.

Similar to the premiere episode’s format, the teams need to be careful with all the details, and all the elements need to work together. After all, a perfect date means an ideal summation of all the elements. The five trios are tasked with sculpting at least two characters — complete with expressions and features. Of course, both the Small Scare Challenge and the Spine Chiller Challenge have their own unexpected twists and ups and downs. And the final result is unexpected as well!

