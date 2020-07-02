“How does a bastard, orphan, son of a whore and a Scotsman, dropped in the middle of a forgotten spot in the Caribbean by providence, impoverished, in squalor grow up to be a hero and a scholar?” The answers to those lyrics were made available to be watched by Disney, not requiring viewers to book tickets to the musical that it is based on.

The ‘Hamilton’ musical has been a roaring success and even that would be an understatement. It was nominated for a record 16 Tony Awards nominations, winning 11. Hence, the conception of an adaptation was certainly not a surprise. Lin-Manuel Miranda is the artist behind the musical and also, the Disney movie since it is a virtually untouched adaptation. Miranda was responsible for the music. He also stars as the titular historical figure on the musical as well as the Disney adaptation.

‘Hamilton’ was inspired by a biographical book titled ‘Alexander Hamilton’ by Ron Chernow, centering around the life of the titular figure who was one of the founding fathers of the United States. Daveed Diggs plays the role of Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette while Renée Elise Goldsberry essays the character of Angelica Schuyler. Jonathan Groff plays King George III. Other cast members include Leslie Odom Jr., Christopher Jackson, Jasmine Cephas Jones, and Okieriete Onaodowan.

Where Was Hamilton Filmed?

Several viewers would have wondered where and how the Disney adaptation of ‘Hamilton’ was filmed. ‘Hamilton’ proves to be equally appealing to look at and listen to. However, it is not a live-action adaptation. That is, the Disney adaptation is a stage recording of the performance of the musical. Hence, there is possibly only one location where filming for Disney’s ‘Hamilton’ was carried out. Hence, it is natural for viewers to wonder where the Disney adaptation was filmed.

Richard Rogers Theatre, New York City

The Disney adaptation of ‘Hamilton’ was edited using three actual performances of the musical play. The three versions were combined to make the “movie.” The performances that were filmed were held at Richard Rogers Theatre in June 2016.

Located on 226 West 46th Street in New York City, Richard Rogers Theater is almost a century old, having opened in 1925. This is also where Lin-Manuel Miranda’s previous award-winning musical, ‘In The Heights’ was produced.

Since filming was carried out in 2016, most of the original cast members of the musical can be seen in the Disney adaptation. Filming was carried out in a manner wherein the action could be captured in the most effective way possible. Some of the numbers were filmed using a Steadicam, allowing for close-up shots. Filming was also carried out using a camera on a crane.

