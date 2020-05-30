‘Terrace House’ is a Japanese reality show following men and women from different walks of life who have to spend time under a roof, getting to know each other. The show gained considerable popularity worldwide after Netflix picked it up for streaming. Hana Kimura, with her distinct pink hair, was a crucial cast member until her tragic demise. ‘Terrace House,’ whose filming was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, has now decided to cancel the season following Hana’s death. Naturally, you might be curious about the cause of Hana Kimura’s death. Here’s everything we know about her.

Who is Hana Kimura?

Born in Yokohama, Japan, in 1997, Hana is the daughter of a well-known former wrestler, Kyoko Kimura. In 2016, Hana made her debut in Wrestle-1, and within months, she managed to win her first title. After winning the JWP Junior Championship, Hana moved on to other victories.

She joined Stardom, a Japanese women’s professional wrestling league, in March 2019. Hana won the Artist of Stardom championship twice and got titled the Goddess of Stardom Championship. Not only did Hana find success in the ring, but she also amassed a fan following with her famed pink hair becoming a talking point.

Eventually, she joined Season 5 of ‘Terrace House.’ There, she drew attention for her youthful naivete and perky cheerfulness. However, following a clash with a male cast member, Hana began attracting online vitriol and a lot of negative comments. It is because she reacted furiously, slapping her co-star when the fellow participant damaged her prized wrestling costume while washing it.

How Did Hana Kimura Die?

Hana Kimura passed away at the age of 22, on May 23, 2020. She was found dead in her apartment in the early hours of Saturday. Hana had a plastic bag over her head, and poisonous chemicals are reported to have been circulating in her bedroom. She left a note for her mother thanking her for giving birth to Hana.

Shortly before her death was reported, Kimura posted a picture of herself with her cat. According to CNN, the caption reads, “I love you. Live a happy, long life. I’m sorry.”

Stardom also tweeted about Hana’s tragic demise. Check out their official condolences below.

Stardom fans, We are very sorry to report that our Hana Kimura has passed away. Please be respectful and allow some time for things to process, and keep your thoughts and prayers with her family and friends. We appreciate your support during this difficult time. — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) May 23, 2020

It is clear that Hana’s cause of death is a suicide, which has been linked to the cyberbullying she faced after her antics on ‘Terrace House.’ The news of Hana’s death sent shockwaves through Japan and the entire ‘Terrace House’ fanbase. Ever since the episode depicting Hana’s clash aired on March 31st, the deluge of negative comments only increased until it became too much for her.

Sanae Takaichi, Japan’s Minister of Internal Affairs and Communication, promised on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, to speed up government discussions regarding cyberbullying legislation. The idea is to head a panel to see whether users can be identified if their posts amount to slander and defamation. Yoshihide Suga, the Chief Cabinet Secretary, also expressed his condolences, saying, “It is important to improve literacy on the internet so that users won’t use comments to hurt others with slander.”

Finally, former Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama lashed out on Twitter, asking that the cowardly cyberbullies be punished. Check out his post below. In his post, he says, “Isn’t it really cowardly? If you criticize you, you should speak up with your real name.”

