19. Nisekoi (2014)

‘Nisekoi’ is sort of a parody of the harem genre. The way every episode of the series pans out proves the aforementioned point. But if I am wrong about it being a parody then I am pretty sure this anime is not good enough. The plot of the anime is kind of okay and is filled with all kinds of stereotypes. The characters are cliched too but you might end up having fun watching them. As far as the animation, art, and music go it has performed nicely in those departments. Riku Ichijou is the protagonist of ‘Nisekoi’. When he was young he had made a promise to a girl. A locked pendant marks that promise and the girl has the key to it.

Riku belongs to a family with close links with the Yakuza. Being the only heir to the family he is expected to join the family business. But Riku does not have any interest in the criminal organization and enjoys spending his day with a girl by the name of Kosaki Odonera. But another crime family by the name of American Bee Hive gang starts having a problem with Riku’s family about their turf. To reduce the conflict and uphold peace he has to pretend to be in a relationship with the daughter of the gang’s chief. But from the moment they set their eyes on each other, they begin a hate relationship. Chitoge, the chief’s daughter, thinks Riku is a pushover and doesn’t like him while Riku thinks the girl is not attractive enough.

18. Date A Live (2013)

I knew harem anime can get weird but who knew they will take the concept of dating someone to a completely different level. Given that it is a harem anime, no one will be surprised that this anime involves dating since the protagonist is smothered by pretty girls which might make him date a girl or two. But when you have to date to save the world the platform suddenly changes. In a normal date if you end up ruining it then it’s fine since you might get another chance and no one’s hurt except you. But in ‘Date A Live’ if you end up ruining a date then the peace of the world will be destroyed and violent actions will take place and result in loss of life.

Shidou Itsuka is the protagonist of the anime series. He lives along with his young sister. Years ago a devastating explosion called Spacequake took place which caused havoc all over Asia and took the lives of around 150 million people. Since then such events have been common. One day during such an incident Shidou rushes around to save his sister but gets caught in the explosion. There he encounters a mysterious girl. The girl is a Spirit, an other-worldly being whose coming to earth creates the explosions. In the nick of time, Shidou is saved by his sister who is a member of the anti-spirit strike force. But Shidou doesn’t like this violent way of dealing with the Spirits. So, there’s only one other solution left. He needs to make the Spirits fall in love with him to neutralize them.

17. Kami nomi zo Shiru Sekai (2010)

Up next on the list is another anime which takes the concept of dating a little differently. This time the stakes might not be that high but the payoff is quite important for the girls. ‘Kami nomi zo Shiru Sekai’ is a fairly popular anime which has been adapted from a manga of the same name. The series has 12 episodes and each episode is around 23 minutes in length. Though most people will enjoy the whole series it begins to feel repetitive after you watch about 60 per cent of it as these kinds of anime work on the same framework throughout the series.

Keima Katsuragi is the protagonist of the series. He is the best player of dating sim games and goes by the nickname ‘God of Conquest’ because he can conquer the hearts of any girl in the online games. But in real life, he is just a nerd who loves to play the galge genre of games. Galge games are games which involve interaction with attractive girls. Though Keima is a boss when it comes to 2-dimensional girls he hates having to interact with a 3-dimensional real girl since they have unpredictable hearts. But this is what he is exactly meant to do when a demon by the name of Elucia orders Keima to woo certain girls to recapture the evil spirits which have escaped from hell and have attached themselves to these girls.

16. Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou (2015)

If ‘animal-human hybrid’ female makes the bulk of your fantasy then you won’t have any problem enjoying ‘Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou’ since the show is all about that theme only. Don’t walk into this show thinking you will get a serious plot and great character work since the show is not planning to do either of it. The show is filled with buxom hybrid beauties who will take you down an ecchi adventure right from the start. So, watch this anime only if you love that kind of stuff otherwise look elsewhere in the list.

Kimihito Kurusu is an ordinary boy whose parents live abroad. Japan has become the first nation in the world to promote interspecies harmony by allowing non-human species (in this case the monsters) to coexist with humans. Citizens have been allowed to be the guest of a non-human species. They are meant to take care of the being and let them get used to human society. But all sexual relationship with them is forbidden. Due to a mistake by a government agent, Kimihito ended up becoming the host of a snake girl. The snake girl is attracted to Kimihito and calls him darling. Her name is Miia and she often tries to sexually provoke Kimihito which is a problem for him since he does not want to go to jail. If handling one monster girl wasn’t enough, as the series progresses we see him becoming the host of many more such girls.

15. Yamada-kun to 7-nin no Majo (2015)

If you have been wanting to watch an entertaining harem anime series with a fun little plot to follow and having interesting characters (mind you some of them are boring) then going for ‘Yamada-kun to 7-nin no Majo’ is not a bad idea. I liked the design of the characters in this anime and the witches are really pretty. It is also good for anyone who loves funny contents in the shows they watch.

Ryuu Yamada is a delinquent and has fun lazing around and doing mischievous acts. But recently, he has been wanting to change his ways and start his life afresh. This is the reason he decides to enrol in Suzaku High School since no one will have any idea about his past. But can you straighten a dogs tail? Ryuu soon finds himself reverting to his old ways and by the time he is in the second year of his high school he has become lazy and his grades have become bad. He also gets into a lot of fights.

One day while he was coming from an office visit he gets into a minor accident with the beautiful Urara Shiraishi and they fall down the stairs. They accidentally end up kissing. To their surprise, it turns out that they can swap bodies with a kiss. This becomes a regular phenomenon for them. Soon, another student finds their secret and forces them to join his supernatural club. The club then begins a quest to find the identity of the remaining witches of Suzaku High whose powers unlock with a kiss. I enjoyed the underlying romance plot between Ryuu and Urara.

14. Mayo Chiki! (2011)

‘Mayo Chiki!’ is a typical harem anime. This does not mean that it is not entertaining. The characters are good enough to carry the plot especially Subaru Konoe who takes the spotlight. The plot is pretty simple and basic for a harem anime. This might be a good or bad thing depending on whom you ask. There are some funny scenes in this anime which will give you a nice little chuckle. There are a total of 13 episodes in this anime series with each episodes being 24 minutes in length.

Kinjirou Sakamachi is the main character of ‘Mayo Chiki!’. He is the guy for whom every beautiful girl in the anime will eventually fall for. Kinjirou has a tough body which is quite resistant to physical attacks. This is because he is regularly attacked at home by his mom and sister who are huge wrestling fans. They punch him, kick him, and even put him in various locks and submission positions. This physical abuse has taken a toll on Kinjirou and he has become a gynophobe (someone who is afraid of women). Thus, whenever a girl touches him he experiences severe nose bleeds and at times becomes unconscious.

One day he discovers the true identity of Subaru Konoe, butler to the daughter (Kanade Suzutsuki) of the headmaster, who has been going around cross-dressing as a boy. Subaru beats up Kinjirou who then faints. When he wakes up he finds Kanade there who asks him to keep the secret. She promises to help cure his gynophobia in return.