Harem is a genre of anime where there is a possibility of a polygamous romantic relationship. This is a fairly popular anime genre as it is quite entertaining to watch and acts a sort of sexy diversion when one needs to take a break from the serious stuff. When it is a yuri or male-hetero oriented harem series, the polygynous relationship is informally referred to as a female harem or seraglios. When it is a yaoi or female-hetero oriented harem series, the polyandrous relationship is informally referred to as a male harem, reverse harem. If you love a little bit of sexual fun there are a lot many good harem anime to choose from. This list has the top harem anime movies and shows ever. You can stream some of these best harem anime on YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime. The list also includes reverse harem anime and harem ecchi anime.
20. Ouran Koukou Host Club (2006)
‘Ouran Koukou Host Club’ is a popular anime. It is an adaptation of a popular manga of the same name. ‘Ouran Koukou Host Club’ is not only popular in the harem genre but also various other genres like romance and shoujo. The anime has been created decently with nice art and music. The characters are quite interesting and bring the plot together. There are 26 episodes in the show with each episode being around 23 minutes in length. Haruhi Furiojika, the protagonist of the anime, is a nice and intelligent girl. She is quite good at academics. Ouran High School is a place for the elite. Only boys and girls belonging to the upper class go there. Commoners like Haruhi Furiojika are a rare breed in the school campus.
Haruhi got into Ouran High School after getting a scholarship. One day while in her school she starts searching for a quiet place to study. During her search, she opens the door to the music room hoping it to be empty but ends up stumbling into a host club where rich boys with a lot of time, entertain the pretty girls of the college. When she tries to leave she accidentally breaks a very costly vase. To repay her debt she starts working as a sort of errand boy for the club. But her masculine looks and positive attitude towards female earns her a promotion. She will now be a host entertaining the girls by dressing up as a boy.
19. Nisekoi (2014)
‘Nisekoi’ is sort of a parody of the harem genre. The way every episode of the series pans out proves the aforementioned point. But if I am wrong about it being a parody then I am pretty sure this anime is not good enough. The plot of the anime is kind of okay and is filled with all kinds of stereotypes. The characters are cliched too but you might end up having fun watching them. As far as the animation, art, and music go it has performed nicely in those departments. Riku Ichijou is the protagonist of ‘Nisekoi’. When he was young he had made a promise to a girl. A locked pendant marks that promise and the girl has the key to it.
Riku belongs to a family with close links with the Yakuza. Being the only heir to the family he is expected to join the family business. But Riku does not have any interest in the criminal organization and enjoys spending his day with a girl by the name of Kosaki Odonera. But another crime family by the name of American Bee Hive gang starts having a problem with Riku’s family about their turf. To reduce the conflict and uphold peace he has to pretend to be in a relationship with the daughter of the gang’s chief. But from the moment they set their eyes on each other, they begin a hate relationship. Chitoge, the chief’s daughter, thinks Riku is a pushover and doesn’t like him while Riku thinks the girl is not attractive enough.
18. Date A Live (2013)
I knew harem anime can get weird but who knew they will take the concept of dating someone to a completely different level. Given that it is a harem anime, no one will be surprised that this anime involves dating since the protagonist is smothered by pretty girls which might make him date a girl or two. But when you have to date to save the world the platform suddenly changes. In a normal date if you end up ruining it then it’s fine since you might get another chance and no one’s hurt except you. But in ‘Date A Live’ if you end up ruining a date then the peace of the world will be destroyed and violent actions will take place and result in loss of life.
Shidou Itsuka is the protagonist of the anime series. He lives along with his young sister. Years ago a devastating explosion called Spacequake took place which caused havoc all over Asia and took the lives of around 150 million people. Since then such events have been common. One day during such an incident Shidou rushes around to save his sister but gets caught in the explosion. There he encounters a mysterious girl. The girl is a Spirit, an other-worldly being whose coming to earth creates the explosions. In the nick of time, Shidou is saved by his sister who is a member of the anti-spirit strike force. But Shidou doesn’t like this violent way of dealing with the Spirits. So, there’s only one other solution left. He needs to make the Spirits fall in love with him to neutralize them.
17. Kami nomi zo Shiru Sekai (2010)
Up next on the list is another anime which takes the concept of dating a little differently. This time the stakes might not be that high but the payoff is quite important for the girls. ‘Kami nomi zo Shiru Sekai’ is a fairly popular anime which has been adapted from a manga of the same name. The series has 12 episodes and each episode is around 23 minutes in length. Though most people will enjoy the whole series it begins to feel repetitive after you watch about 60 per cent of it as these kinds of anime work on the same framework throughout the series.
Keima Katsuragi is the protagonist of the series. He is the best player of dating sim games and goes by the nickname ‘God of Conquest’ because he can conquer the hearts of any girl in the online games. But in real life, he is just a nerd who loves to play the galge genre of games. Galge games are games which involve interaction with attractive girls. Though Keima is a boss when it comes to 2-dimensional girls he hates having to interact with a 3-dimensional real girl since they have unpredictable hearts. But this is what he is exactly meant to do when a demon by the name of Elucia orders Keima to woo certain girls to recapture the evil spirits which have escaped from hell and have attached themselves to these girls.
16. Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou (2015)
If ‘animal-human hybrid’ female makes the bulk of your fantasy then you won’t have any problem enjoying ‘Monster Musume no Iru Nichijou’ since the show is all about that theme only. Don’t walk into this show thinking you will get a serious plot and great character work since the show is not planning to do either of it. The show is filled with buxom hybrid beauties who will take you down an ecchi adventure right from the start. So, watch this anime only if you love that kind of stuff otherwise look elsewhere in the list.
Kimihito Kurusu is an ordinary boy whose parents live abroad. Japan has become the first nation in the world to promote interspecies harmony by allowing non-human species (in this case the monsters) to coexist with humans. Citizens have been allowed to be the guest of a non-human species. They are meant to take care of the being and let them get used to human society. But all sexual relationship with them is forbidden. Due to a mistake by a government agent, Kimihito ended up becoming the host of a snake girl. The snake girl is attracted to Kimihito and calls him darling. Her name is Miia and she often tries to sexually provoke Kimihito which is a problem for him since he does not want to go to jail. If handling one monster girl wasn’t enough, as the series progresses we see him becoming the host of many more such girls.
15. Yamada-kun to 7-nin no Majo (2015)
If you have been wanting to watch an entertaining harem anime series with a fun little plot to follow and having interesting characters (mind you some of them are boring) then going for ‘Yamada-kun to 7-nin no Majo’ is not a bad idea. I liked the design of the characters in this anime and the witches are really pretty. It is also good for anyone who loves funny contents in the shows they watch.
Ryuu Yamada is a delinquent and has fun lazing around and doing mischievous acts. But recently, he has been wanting to change his ways and start his life afresh. This is the reason he decides to enrol in Suzaku High School since no one will have any idea about his past. But can you straighten a dogs tail? Ryuu soon finds himself reverting to his old ways and by the time he is in the second year of his high school he has become lazy and his grades have become bad. He also gets into a lot of fights.
One day while he was coming from an office visit he gets into a minor accident with the beautiful Urara Shiraishi and they fall down the stairs. They accidentally end up kissing. To their surprise, it turns out that they can swap bodies with a kiss. This becomes a regular phenomenon for them. Soon, another student finds their secret and forces them to join his supernatural club. The club then begins a quest to find the identity of the remaining witches of Suzaku High whose powers unlock with a kiss. I enjoyed the underlying romance plot between Ryuu and Urara.
14. Mayo Chiki! (2011)
‘Mayo Chiki!’ is a typical harem anime. This does not mean that it is not entertaining. The characters are good enough to carry the plot especially Subaru Konoe who takes the spotlight. The plot is pretty simple and basic for a harem anime. This might be a good or bad thing depending on whom you ask. There are some funny scenes in this anime which will give you a nice little chuckle. There are a total of 13 episodes in this anime series with each episodes being 24 minutes in length.
Kinjirou Sakamachi is the main character of ‘Mayo Chiki!’. He is the guy for whom every beautiful girl in the anime will eventually fall for. Kinjirou has a tough body which is quite resistant to physical attacks. This is because he is regularly attacked at home by his mom and sister who are huge wrestling fans. They punch him, kick him, and even put him in various locks and submission positions. This physical abuse has taken a toll on Kinjirou and he has become a gynophobe (someone who is afraid of women). Thus, whenever a girl touches him he experiences severe nose bleeds and at times becomes unconscious.
One day he discovers the true identity of Subaru Konoe, butler to the daughter (Kanade Suzutsuki) of the headmaster, who has been going around cross-dressing as a boy. Subaru beats up Kinjirou who then faints. When he wakes up he finds Kanade there who asks him to keep the secret. She promises to help cure his gynophobia in return.
13. Hayate no Gotoku! (2007)
12. Gakuen Mokushiroku Haisukūru obu za Deddo (2010)
‘Gakuen Mokushiroku Haisukūru obu za Deddo’ or ‘High School of the Dead’ was created by Daisuke Sato and Shoji Sato. The anime is based on the zombie apocalypse theme. The story is set in present era Japan where a deadly outbreak of a pandemic has turned people into zombies. The zombies are referred to as ‘Them’ by the characters. But that’s not the only problem that Takashi Kimuro and his comrades have to face. The society has already fallen into the depths of darkness and has stripped all their moral codes. Being an anime of the harem genre the show also features lots of pretty and hot girls making this a sexy zombie anime.
11. Sekirei (2008)
‘Sekirei’ is a fantasy/harem genre anime created by Sakurako Gokurakuin. This show is filled with sexy and buxom beauties in the form of ‘Sekirei’ humanoid creatures with special abilities. To awaken the remaining of their hidden powers, they need to enter into a contract or rather form a bond with people who have the special gene known as ‘Ashikabi’ gene. Guess what they do to form the bond. Nope! It’s not as dirty as you think. They need to kiss the said humans. Minato is one such person with the ashikabi gene. He stumbles upon a beautiful Serikei, Musubi, who forms a contract with him. But this puts him in danger as he now has to fight in a competition against other Serikei.
10. Rozario to Banpaia (2008)
‘Rozario to Banpaia’ is created by Akihisa Ikeda. It translates to ‘Rosario and Vampire’ and is an anime of the comedy/ harem genre. A high school filled with beautiful, dangerous girls? Sign me in. This is the plot of ‘Rozario to Banpaia’ where Tsukune Aono enrols in Youkai Academy, a school for monsters learning to exist alongside humans, having failed to get into other schools. But it is dangerous for a human to stay in the academy since it is a rule that all humans found there should be killed (ironic, I know). But meeting a beautiful girl, Moka Akashiya, makes him stay there despite the danger. What he doesn’t know is that Moka is a Vampire.
9. To LOVEru -Toraburu- (2008)
‘To LOVEru -Toraburu-’ is created by Saki Hasemi and Kentaro Yabuki. This anime is of the romcom/harem genre. It is one of the anime that I used to wish to be the protagonist of (I still do). Here we have Rito Yuki who cannot confess his love the beautiful Haruna Sairenji. Still normal boring stuff right but what happens later makes me wish to be in Rito’s place. An alien princess, Lala, running away from her planet to escape marrying her suitors stumbles upon Rito and decides to marry him to stay on earth. That’s just the start as lots of girls start getting attracted to Rito, courtesy of Lala’s sister Momo who also loves Rito. Slowly a harem of girls starts building around Rito both human and alien.
8. Zero no Tsukaima (2006)
‘Zero no Tsukaima’ or ‘The Familiar of Zero’ is fantasy/comedy genre anime created by Noboru Yamaguchi and Eiji Usatsuka. The story follows the life of a mage Louise who isn’t good at magic. During a ceremony to summon a familiar she ends up summoning an ordinary boy Saito Hiraga who at first seems to have no capabilities. He is humiliated and treated as a slave by Louise. Later Saito’s powers are revealed as he protects and works alongside Louise. They eventually fall in love. This anime to have a lot of sexy mage in it.
7. Kore Wa Zonbi Desu Ka? (2012)
‘Kore Wa Zonbi Desu Ka?’ translating to ‘Is This a Zombie?’ is an action/rom-com anime created by Shinichi Kimura. This is a really weird anime that I came across. The plot starts normally; a boy named Ayumu Aikawa is killed by a serial killer and brought back to life by Eucliwood Hellscythe who is a necromancer. But there is a con to this second chance at life; he is now a zombie. The plot still feels normal, but then Ayumu accidentally steals the uniform of a magical girl and gets her power and is now forced to crossdress by wearing her uniform and fight demons (I told you it will get weird).
6. Infinite Stratos (2011)
‘Infinite Stratos’ is created by Izuru Yumizuru. This anime falls under the category of rom-com/sci-fi genre. I just can’t seem to understand how anime just spins a seemingly normal plot into a harem in just a snap. This anime is set in the future which sees the creation of a powerful exoskeleton known as ‘Infinite Stratos’. Since its capabilities are far too advanced and powerful it was decided that the technology must be divided among countries equally. The armour could only be operated by women and thus they dominated society. Now we all can guess what happened next. Enter Ichika Orimura, who is the only male to be able to operate the armour and is now forced to study in an all-female academy to learn to operate ‘Infinite Stratos’ properly.
5. Omamori Himari (2010)
Did you say a harem of beautiful demon girls and humans? Where do I sign? ‘Omamori Himari’ follows the life of Yuto Amakawa who was orphaned several years ago. He was taken care of by his childhood friend Rinko’s family. The only item that was left for him by his family was an amulet. He later discovers that the amulet hid him from supernatural beings who want to harm him and now it has lost his powers. But worry not, beautiful cat demon Himari is there to protect him. As the series progresses Yuto’s harem of supernatural beauties grows.
4. Seiken Tsukai no Wārudo Bureiku (2015)
‘Seiken Tsukai no Wārudo Bureiku’ or ‘World Break: Aria of Curse for a Holy Swordsman’ is a fantasy anime created by Akamitsu Awamura and Refeia. The anime is set in a world where monsters, known as metaphysical attack humans. To defend themselves humans with special powers train to become saviours to defeat the monsters. Akane Academy is a place which trains these saviours. Moroha Haimura is a unique saviour as he has memories of his past two lives and thus has powers of two kinds of saviours. He ends up meeting two girls from his past life; one who was his sister and one who was his wife. The matters get complicated as both girls start seeking his attention.
3. Isekai no Seikishi Monogatari (2009)
The plot of ‘Isekai no Seikishi Monogatari’ follows the adventures of Kenshi Masaki who has been transported to an alternate world known as Geminar. This world is unstable as the countries are at war and the main weapons are Sacred Mechanoids. Long story short, Kenshi is sent to assassinate Lashara who rules Shtrayu Empire. But at the last moment, Kenshi decides against it and is captured. Lashara later takes an interest in him and lets him travel with her as an attendant. He also joins a school full of beautiful girls who are training to use the mechanoids. He quickly becomes popular and the centre of attraction.
2. Danjon ni Deai o Motomeru no Wa Machigatteiru Darō ka (2015)
‘Danjon ni Deai o Motomeru no Wa Machigatteiru Darō ka’ which roughly translates to the age-old innocent question ‘Is it Wrong to Try to Pick up Girls in a Dungeon?’. This anime is set in a world where humans and Gods live together and try to get along. Bell Cranel wants to be a great adventurer like Ais Wallenstein who once saved his life. He meets goddess Hestia who agrees to support him on his adventure in the ‘Dungeon’, underground catacombs filled with monsters. As his adventure progresses many goddesses and girls start getting attracted to him (what am I doing in this world?).
1. High School DxD (2012)
Well, no surprises here. It was bound to be on the list. Come on, the plot follows the life of a man turned devil to become a harem king. Hyoudou Issei is the said man who after an unfortunate encounter with a fallen angel is killed. He is then saved or rather reincarnated by Rias Gremory, a devil whom he finds naked in his room. Rias tells Issei that she has reincarnated him as a devil and she is his master.
