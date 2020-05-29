This week’s episode from the second edition of ‘Harley Quinn’ is something that’s the ideal mix of funny and bittersweet. Harley organizes a wild bachelorette party for the woman she loves. The relationship between Harley and Ivy has taken center stage this season and we thought their fate was sealed when they also shared a kiss. But Ivy confirms that she wants to move on with her upcoming nuptials and Harley brushes off everything saying it was a mistake. But deep down, she is confronted. Well, we will come to the entire story in our recap section. But before that, let’s check out the tune-in times and streaming details of the next episode.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 10 Release Date

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 2 Episode 10 is slated to release on June 5, 2020, at 9 am ET or 6 am PT on DC Universe. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Dye Hard’.

Where to Watch Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 10 Online?

You can watch ‘Harley Quinn’ season 2 episode 10 by tuning into DC Universe if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch it online on the official DC Universe website. There is a free trial after which you are charged. DC Universe is available on devices like iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast.

You can also watch the show by subscribing to Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and TBS. The first season is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 9 Recap

Harley decides to set aside her feelings for Ivy and gears up to organize a bachelorette in Themyscira. However, as usual, things do not go as planned. Wonder Woman and the rest of the Justice League are still trapped inside the book of fairy tales and taking the advantage of their absence, Eris assumes control over Paradise Island and converts it into a commercial tourist spot. Harley reveals that she had always known something fishy was going on and taking over Themyscira is a part of her plan.

In the end, much to fans’ delight, Harley and Ivy end up facing their mutual feelings for each other. But Ivy tells that she is not sure if Harley would stick around in the long run — to which Harley also answers in the affirmative. She cannot promise her best friend that she would be committed forever. And as Ivy says, “I trust you with my life… but not with my heart.” This means that she is torn between her toxic lover and the mundane Kite Man.

Yes, the episode is sad, true. But there are also some accurately infused fun elements. King Shark returns to his homeland in the sea in order to get married and he realizes that he can poop wherever he wants. And there is also a musical number, dedicated wholly to the freedom of pooping. Meanwhile, in his home, King Shark has a confrontation with his dad. On the other hand, Kite Man is having his own boring bachelor party with members of Harley’s crew.

