Last week, we saw Harley Quinn facing one of her greatest heartbreaks when she is rejected by Poison Ivy. During Ivy’s Bachelorette on Paradise Island, Harley confesses her feelings but the former explains that she cannot be with someone who is so impulsive. Looking for a quick rebound, Harley reconnects with none other but the Joker. But when they are attacked by the Riddler’s army, she needs to use all her resources to stay alive. Meanwhile, she also needs to stop Joker’s memories from being restored. But is she successful? Well, we will come to the entire story in our recap section. But before that, let’s check out the tune-in times and streaming details of the next episode.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 2 Episode 11 is slated to release on June 12, 2020, at 9 am ET or 6 am PT on DC Universe. The upcoming episode is titled ‘A Fight Worth Fighting For’. Its official synopsis goes as follows: “In order to defeat Psycho’s army, Harley needs Joker’s help finding Fables’ storybook that’s holding the Justice League inside; while tracking the book down, both come to the realization that they must fight for their respective true loves.”

Where to Watch Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 11 Online?

You can watch ‘Harley Quinn’ season 2 episode 11 by tuning into DC Universe if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch it online on the official DC Universe website. There is a free trial after which you are charged. DC Universe is available on devices like iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast.

You can also watch the show by subscribing to Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and TBS. The first season is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 10 Recap

In an attempt to settle on a quick rebound, Harley heads off to the shadiest bar in Gotham, seated atop Wayne Tower. As luck could have it, the only worthy person she meets here is the Joker. But it is evident that his memories are coming back. At that moment, a gang of terrorists, under the orders of the Riddler, shows up. Seeing the violence, Joker is further triggered and Harley tries her best to suppress his revival. Meanwhile, in the previous episode, we had seen Dr. Psycho leaving Harley’s crew since he was frustrated being a henchman to a woman who was not focused on her dream of becoming a supervillain.

He teams up with the Riddler and acquires a helmet that boosts his abilities. Dr. Psycho also takes over the once-abandoned Parademon army and aims to take over the world. When the entire gang attacks Gotham, Harley cannot fight back on her own. She seeks the help of Sy Borgman who has to sacrifice himself so that Harley can flee. Now, her only way out is to take the help of Joker so that he can guide her in reviving the Justice League.

