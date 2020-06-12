Last week, we saw Harley Quinn facing one of her greatest heartbreaks when she is rejected by Poison Ivy. During Ivy’s Bachelorette on Paradise Island, Harley confesses her feelings but the former explains that she cannot be with someone who is so impulsive. Looking for a quick rebound, Harley reconnects with none other but the Joker. But when they are attacked by the Riddler’s army, she needs to use all her resources to stay alive. Meanwhile, she also needs to stop Joker’s memories from being restored. But is she successful? Well, we will come to the entire story in our recap section. But before that, let’s check out the tune-in times and streaming details of the next episode.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 2 Episode 12 is slated to release on June 19, 2020, at 9 am ET or 6 am PT on DC Universe. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Lovers’ Quarrel’. In this episode, Harley must convince Ivy that she loves her in order to free her from Dr. Psycho’s mind control.

Where to Watch Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 12 Online?

You can watch ‘Harley Quinn’ season 2 episode 12 by tuning into DC Universe if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch it online on the official DC Universe website. There is a free trial after which you are charged. DC Universe is available on devices like iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast.

You can also watch the show by subscribing to Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and TBS. The first season is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 11 Recap

In ‘A Fight Worth Fighting For’, we get a recap of the Joker’s past. He recalls how he was rescued by a woman named Bethany from under the massive rubble. This happened six months before and after getting close to his rescuer, Joker started a life together with his girlfriend, who happens to be Bethany. Harley blackmails Joker by planting an explosive inside him and makes him take her to Bethany’s house so that she can locate the Book of Fables. Apparently, Joker gifted the book to Bethany’s kids, thinking that it was an ordinary storybook. However, when Bethany gets furious with her boyfriend, she tosses the book away, which is now under the possession of the Parademons.

Harley and Joker now journey to retrieve the book from the Parademons’ nest. While Joker thinks that he has found his true love in Bethany, Harley reflects on her relationship with Ivy. The duo manages to find the book and Batman arrives to rescue them at the right moment. But they realize that this is not the correct book — it is still at Bethany’s. On the other hand, Ivy and Kite Man go on a shopping spree to buy a dress for the to-be bride when they are interrupted by Parademons, asking about Harley’s whereabouts.

When Ivy’s dress is damaged in the ongoing battle, she is infuriated and goes to confront Doctor Psycho. But he ends up controlling her mind. Joker reconciles with Bethany and Batman summons Zatanna to free the rest of the Justice League from the Book of Fables. With the Justice League free, Joker decides to continue his relationship with Beth while reverting to his old lifestyle. Harley decides to confess her feelings before Ivy, only to realize that the latter is here to kill her.

Read More: Best DC Animated Movies