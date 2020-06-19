‘Harley Quinn’ is finally wrapping up with another eventful season. In the pre-finale that dropped this Friday, we witness multiple story arcs colliding — all building up to a high-octane conclusion next week. While Harley needs to fight a brainwashed Ivy and try to win her heart, the released Justice League is seen in full-fledged action mode. Well, we will come to the entire story in our recap section. But before that, let’s check out the tune-in times and streaming details of the much-awaited finale.

Harley Quinn Season Finale Release Date

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 2 Episode 13 is slated to release on June 26, 2020, at 9 am ET or 6 am PT on DC Universe. The upcoming episode, titled ‘The Runaway Bridesmaid’, serves as the finale for the current outing.

Where to Watch Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 13 Online?

You can watch ‘Harley Quinn’ season 2 episode 13 by tuning into DC Universe if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch it online on the official DC Universe website. There is a free trial after which you are charged. DC Universe is available on devices like iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast. You can also watch the show by subscribing to Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and TBS. The first season is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 12 Recap

After being brainwashed by Dr. Psycho, Poison Ivy is aiming to finish Harley, the Joker, and the other superheroes. Ivy is extremely strong and she single-handedly tackles the entire Justice League. Seeing the situation rapidly going out of control, Harley teams up with Kite Man to free Ivy from Psycho’s grasp. Meanwhile, Darkseid, the ruler of Apokolips, looks on as his Parademon Army sets off to destroy Gotham. His end goal is to rule earth while killing Harley for her betrayal.

As the Parademons destroy everything, they need to face the Justice League. We get glimpses of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman as they try to save the city. In the midst of all the action, Superman notices the Parademon nest with his heat vision. He throws the nest into space as Wonder Woman uses her Lasso of Truth to capture the whole horde.

Dr. Psycho, meanwhile, pits Harley and Ivy against each other as a part of a newly-hatched, elaborate, despicable scheme. He wants one of them to fight the other to death. But his evil plan fails miserably. In the spur of the moment, when Harley kisses Ivy, the latter is free from Psycho’s control. Sy releases the mind control blockers and Psycho cannot control the pair anymore. Even Darkseid turns against him and gains a newfound sense of respect for Harley. Well, this is the end of Psycho as of now. But before saying farewell, he exposes Harley’s romantic relationship with Ivy before the world. And the revelation hits someone straight at the heart — Kite Man. The episode ends here and we are yet to see his reaction to his fiance’s infidelity.

