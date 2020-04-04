Just two months after an explosive conclusion to season 1 and Harley Quinn dropped with a bang with its second outing. The premiere episode that landed this week introduces us to a chaotic Gotham, devoid of rules, law, and order. Even the President has stated that the city is beyond saving.

But Harley is having the time of her life as the new Clown Princess of Crime. However, Ivy is not pleased and tells her friend that Gotham should not slip into mayhem under Harley’s eyes. So does Harley mend her ways? We will find out in our recap section. Now, that episode 1 has ended, it’s time to gear up for next week. Read on to know the airing time, streaming details, and release date of Harley Quinn season 2 episode 2.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 2 Episode 2 is titled ‘Riddle U’. It is slated to release on Friday, April 10, 2020, at 9 am ET or 6 am PT on DC Universe.

Where to Watch Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch ‘Harley Quinn’ season 2 episode 2 by tuning into DC Universe if you have a cable subscription for the channel.

You can also watch it online on the official DC Universe website. There is a free trial after which you are charged. DC Universe is available on devices like iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast.

You can also watch the show by subscribing to Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and TBS. The first season is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

Episode 1 of the second season picks up the story after the fall of the Joker when his tower collapses. And Gotham is completely in chaos. Criminals are roaming free and the city has nothing left of its previous amenities. Even the President has declared that Gotham is no more a part of the country. And this is what Harley had always wanted — to rule over anarchy and well, ‘sushi’!

However, now many villains are also looking to capture Harley’s mantle since the Joker is absent. The only sensible person left here is Poison Ivy, who warns Harley that it is not good to allow the city to descend into mayhem. Meanwhile, the evilest criminals of Gotham: Bane, The Riddler, Mr. Freeze, The Penguin and Two-Face, form the Injustice League. They invite her to their first meeting and Harley is a bit skeptical. So they freeze her for two months in ice.

Harley’s crew steps in at the right moment and defrosts their boss. Harley, after being rescued, first has her revenge on Penguin. And she vows to take down the whole Injustice League and claim the city to herself. On the other hand, Commissioner Gordon gets a response from the Bat-Signal but is later dejected when he discovers that it is only Robin donning Bat Man’s costume. Gordon decides to rebuild the police force and asks his wife to be the deputy. And well, she ends up asking for a divorce!

The episode finale? A team of workers examines a man who has been in a coma all this while, after being rescued from the Joker’s tower’s rubble. Well, surprise! Bruce Wayne is still alive.

