The premiere episode of Harley Quinn season 2 sees the crime goddess of Gotham getting ready from war. After killing Penguin, Harley is determined to end the newly formed Injustice League in order to gain control over Gotham’s water and power supply. But the source of all the water and electricity in the city is in a glass globe that’s stowed in the university, Riddler U. So Harley and Ivy get ready to revisit their college days.

So how does the plan turn out? We will find out in our recap section. Now, that episode 2 has ended, it’s time to gear up for next week. Read on to know the airing time, streaming details, and release date of Harley Quinn season 2 episode 3.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 2 Episode 3 is titled ‘Trapped’. It is slated to release on Friday, April 17, 2020, at 9 am ET or 6 am PT on DC Universe.

Where to Watch Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Harley Quinn’ season 2 episode 3 by tuning into DC Universe if you have a cable subscription for the channel.

You can also watch it online on the official DC Universe website. There is a free trial after which you are charged. DC Universe is available on devices like iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast.

You can also watch the show by subscribing to Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and TBS. The first season is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 2 Recap

The new Gotham is now divided into four segments, each controlled by a villain. Hence, this gives Harley and her gang the opportunity to tackle the antagonists in different locations. For instance, while Harley and Ivy pretend to be college co-eds to enter the Riddle U university, Doctor Psycho and King Shark tackle gangsters and wrestlers in another part of the city.

Episode 2, in a pleasant twist, also introduces us to Barbara Gordon – Batgirl in the making. She is young, energetic, naive, and dreams of being a superhero — something that stands in contrast when compared to Harley and Ivy. What happens is, Barbara is the duo’s tour guide and after Jim Gordon’s wife divorces him, he moves into her dormitory. As Harley and Ivy try to track down the Riddler, Barbara proves to be a major obstacle. And things take a more complicated turn when Jim arrives and the actual identities of Ivy and Harley are revealed before Barbara.

On the other hand, Psycho and King Shark search for water in a separate location. In fact, what the episode tries to do it: set up the base for Harley’s future battles. In the coming episodes, Harley has a lot to deal with in this strange, new Gotham. As apparent from the second episode, her foes include mobsters hired by Two-Face and the massive wrestlers who work for Baneton, among others. As it’s evident, Harley and gang are due for some very serious encounters in the next installments.

