‘Harley Quinn’ season 2, since its premiere, seems to be gearing up to assemble an all-women crew of strong, fab females. Last week, we met Barbara Gordon — Batwoman in the making. And this week, we meet none other than Catwoman. Moreover, this time, Harley has her eyes on Mr. Freeze from the Injustice League. We will cover more of that in our recap section. Now, that episode 3 has ended, it’s time to gear up for next week. Read on to know the airing time, streaming details, and release date of ‘Harley Quinn’ season 2 episode 4.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date: When Will It Premiere?

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 2 Episode 4 is slated to release on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 9 am ET or 6 am PT on DC Universe.

Where to Watch Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Harley Quinn’ season 2 episode 4 by tuning into DC Universe if you have a cable subscription for the channel.

You can also watch it online on the official DC Universe website. There is a free trial after which you are charged. DC Universe is available on devices like iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast.

You can also watch the show by subscribing to Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and TBS. The first season is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 3 Recap

When Harley and the gang cannot break through Mr. Freeze’s massive ice wall after bursting a bomb, they decide to give up this plan. Meanwhile, Ivy reads an article, which says that Ace Chemicals is dumping waste into Gotham Harbor. The crew also learns that they will need Firefly’s flamethrower to break the wall. At the Gotham Museum, after being dropped off by Kite Man, Ivy and Harley try but cannot enter the facility. So they recruit Catwoman and seek her help. Catwoman offers to take the lead in the heist. After they reach the museum for the second time, Kite Man confesses before Harley that he wants to propose to Ivy.

Inside the museum, Catwoman and Ivy are able to pass through all of Dr. Trap’s elusive contraptions. On the other hand, Harley is having a difficult time with Kite Man who keeps falling into every trap laid before him. Finally, Catwoman is able to retrieve the flamethrower. After Catwoman departs, Dr. Trap sets off a glass trap but Harley uses the flamethrower to cut a hole through the glass and they escape. Meanwhile, Dr. Psycho and Clayface let the Riddler slip from their clutches.

Later it is revealed that Riddler had never left the mall. He says he will stay here and enjoy, since the outside world is too crazy. At the harbor, Ivy and Harley melt the CEOs from Ace Chemicals. Ivy talks to Kite Man and apologizes for her actions. It seems she is ready to settle with him and asks him to propose to her a second time. Well, the episode ends here. We will find out what happens in the next episode.

