The sophomore season of ‘Harley Quinn’ is doing a fantastic job of taking viewers to the distinct worlds of Gotham. In the second episode, we got a glimpse of The Riddler’s lair, and this week, we head to the icy depths of the city in search of Mr. Freeze. The Clown Princess of Crime is all set to destroy her enemy, one of the founders of the newly created Injustice League — that was formed in the absence of Batman and Joker.

Episode 4’s events take place amidst cold, sub-zero temperatures, and we get to see multiple frosty fight sequences. Yes, the gore and blood are simply a treat to the eyes. What’s more? Harley breaks into a song about her single status — which means she can hook up with anyone. Well, we will come to the entire story in our recap section. But before that, let’s check out the tune-in times and streaming details of the next part, i.e ‘Harley Quinn’ season 2 episode 5.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 2 Episode 5 is slated to release on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 9 am ET or 6 am PT on DC Universe. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Batman’s Back Man’.

Where to Watch Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘Harley Quinn’ season 2 episode 5 by tuning into DC Universe if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch it online on the official DC Universe website. There is a free trial after which you are charged. DC Universe is available on devices like iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast.

You can also watch the show by subscribing to Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and TBS. The first season is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 4 Recap

After having successfully captured Firefly’s Flamethrower, Harley, Clayface, Doctor Psycho, and King Shark reach Mr. Freeze’s hideout and are able to break his impenetrable icy wall. But they end up getting caught. Freeze tells the gang that he has been experimenting with several methods to cure his ill wife, Nora. Now that Harley is in his hands, he can use her as a human lab rat. However, Harley tells him that she can call Ivy and the latter will be able to help him find the required cure. Freeze listens to her while Harley’s main aim is to buy themselves time to kill him.

As they wait, Freeze starts narrating his story about Nora. But Harley, who does not quite trust men after her experience with Joker, believes that Freeze has kept Nora as his prisoner. She attempts to use Freeze’s gun and rescue his wife but realizes that he was not lying. Nora is indeed dying. A furious Freeze threatens the gang, telling them that he will kill everyone if Ivy does not arrive. Meanwhile, Ivy reaches with Kite Man and is able to procure a cure. But due to Nora’s rare blood type, she explains that someone else has to take the cure and pass it on to Nora with a blood transfusion. Freeze volunteers and sacrifices himself to save his wife.

