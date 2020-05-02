In ‘Batman’s Back, Man’, we finally get to see the return of Bruce Wayne, following Harley’s victory over Gotham’s Clown Prince of Crime. If you have followed the second season, you would know that in the Dark Knight’s absence, the city is plagued by new villains and heroes. There is the Injustice League and the emergence of crime-fighting youngsters like Barbara Gordon (Batgirl) and Macaroni. So, when Batman wakes up, he goes bonkers at how quickly his reign has become obsolete.

Well, we will come to the entire story in our recap section. But before that, let’s check out the tune-in times and streaming details of the next part, i.e ‘Harley Quinn’ season 2 episode 6.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 2 Episode 6 is slated to release on Friday, May 8, 2020, at 9 am ET or 6 am PT on DC Universe. The upcoming episode is titled ‘All the Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues’.

We also have its official synopsis, which gives some insights into what the upcoming episode entails. It says: “When Harley & Ivy spot a seemingly sane Joker, they debate whether people can change – revisiting a flashback about Harleen Quinzel’s first day at Arkham.”

Where to Watch Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Harley Quinn’ season 2 episode 6 by tuning into DC Universe if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch it online on the official DC Universe website. There is a free trial after which you are charged. DC Universe is available on devices like iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast.

You can also watch the show by subscribing to Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and TBS. The first season is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 5 Recap

After Batman discovers the existence of Batgirl, he sets out to confront her. She, on the other hand, lets the world know that Batman is back by broadcasting it live on her social media. Bruce is dejected that someone else is wearing his cowl in his absence — which is worse than having to stay inside and heal while Gotham is in ruins. He asks Lucius to build him a robot batsuit and goes out to fight Bane. Of course, since he is still weak, Bane beats the crap out of him. Batman has to finally give in and when Batgirl and Macaroni arrive, he gives Babs his blessings.

Meanwhile, Two-Face and Bane are in conflict. However, since they are the only two left from the Injustice League, they are forced to work together. The episode does not show much of Harley, Ivy, and any of her gang. It’s kind of centered around the Bat-family. And the change is good — for the first time, we see more female power, apart from Harley and Ivy. But still, we are excited about the confrontation when Bruce finally has his showdown with Gotham’s new Clown Queen of Crime.

