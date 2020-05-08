‘All the Best Inmates Have Daddy Issues’ is the sixth installment of ‘Harley Quinn’ season 2. It aired this week and it serves as one of the milestone episodes from the current outing. Why? The story takes us back in time where we learn about the origin of the relationship between Harley and the Joker. We also get to see how Ivy and Harley began their friendship.

Well, we will come to the entire story in our recap section. But before that, let’s check out the tune-in times and streaming details of the next part, i.e ‘Harley Quinn’ season 2 episode 7.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 2 Episode 7 is slated to release on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 9 am ET or 6 am PT on DC Universe. The upcoming episode is titled ‘There’s No Place To Go But Down’.

Where to Watch Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Harley Quinn’ season 2 episode 7 by tuning into DC Universe if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch it online on the official DC Universe website. There is a free trial after which you are charged. DC Universe is available on devices like iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast.

You can also watch the show by subscribing to Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and TBS. The first season is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 6 Recap

In episode 6, Harley and Ivy witness an apparently normal Joker doing his chores in a local Gotham bar. The Clown Prince of Crime seems to have transformed into a gentle and naive guy with no tendencies of mass killings. So, Harley and Ivy get into a debate if people can actually change and if there is a road to redemption at all.

We are then taken back via flashbacks to Dr. Harleen Quinzel’s time at Arkham when she was taken aback by the horrible atrocities inflicted on the inmates. She saw Harvey Dent burning Ivy with a flamethrower and Batman beating prisoners to a pulp. And these actions definitely raised the question of human rights. This is when Harley also met the Joker and Ivy.

At that time, she had genuinely cared for her ex — who managed to tug at all her emotional chords with his stories of childhood trauma. Now, in the present, Ivy and Harley, with the help of Dr. Psycho, decide to look into the Joker’s brain. But once they enter, they realize that the Clown Prince of Crime has no memories of whatever had happened in the past.

Witnessing the changed man, Harley and Ivy decide to let him be. But prying into anyone’s brain is never a good idea! With Dr. Psycho having messed up the Joker’s mind, we see the latter reawakening to his memories. RED ALERT! The repercussions of Harley and Ivy’s actions will definitely not be good in the upcoming episode.

