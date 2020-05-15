Things were going pretty well for Harley and Ivy in season 2. The duo was able to defeat almost all the members of the Injustice League while Harley was finally free (?) from the clutches of the Joker. But she did awake him from his induced sane state by tampering with his brain. We are yet to see the repercussions of these actions. However, this week, the problem is completely different. Remember The Pit from ‘The Dark Knight Rises’? Prepare to visit it for a second time.

Well, we will come to the entire story in our recap section. But before that, let’s check out the tune-in times and streaming details of the next part, i.e ‘Harley Quinn’ season 2 episode 8.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date: When Will it Premiere?

‘Harley Quinn’ Season 2 Episode 8 is slated to release on Friday, May 22, 2020, at 9 am ET or 6 am PT on DC Universe. The upcoming episode is titled ‘Inner (Para) Demons’.

Where to Watch Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 8 Online?

You can watch ‘Harley Quinn’ season 2 episode 8 by tuning into DC Universe if you have a cable subscription for the channel. You can also watch it online on the official DC Universe website. There is a free trial after which you are charged. DC Universe is available on devices like iOS and Android, Macs and PCs, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and Chromecast.

You can also watch the show by subscribing to Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and TBS. The first season is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video.

Harley Quinn Season 2 Episode 7 Recap

Harley and Poison Ivy, in episode 7, end up being captured by Two-Face. And he immediately takes the pair to court. Bane presides over the court session and after a very questionable sequence of proceedings, the duo is sentenced to life imprisonment. Where? No, not Arkham. But this time, it is The Pit, a location made familiar by Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight Rises’.

So, as soon as the girls land inside the bottom of the earth, they start planning their escape. How? They decide to launch a comedy show and incite a riot. Harley and Ivy finally manage to flee and as they do, the two share a quick kiss. Fans had been waiting all this while for that chemistry to erupt between the ladies. But now with Ivy being happy with Kite Man, how will this new development proceed? It is unlikely that Ivy will simply ditch her partner and move on. Well, we will have to wait to find out.

In the other part of Gotham, Jim Gordon tests his teamwork with Batgirl. We do know that Batman had already given his approval to the young girl to carry his legacy forward. But Gordon is skeptical of this new superhero. On the other hand, Gordon does not know yet that the cool teen is his daughter and Batgirl tries her best to keep this a secret. She also needs to ensure that her father stays alive. Even these two will need to work on their dynamics if they wish to save Gotham and themselves from villains such as Two-Face.

