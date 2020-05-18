Billy and Ruby’s reunion had started with a romantic note full of secrets about their own lives. However, with the entry of Fiona, it soon swerved into a different territory where they were forced to jump out of the train after her. In an unknown place in someone else’s house, they had a tussle with her, she fell out of the window and on a spike. What was supposed to be a rom-com sort of fling turned into a murder, with the couple left wondering about their prospects.

Meanwhile, Ruby’s husband figured out that she is with Billy, which means that she still has a lot of trouble looking forward even if she comes out of this adventure unscathed. What will the future bring for her? And more importantly, what does it mean for her relationship with Billy? Where does all this running end?

Run Season 1 Finale Release Date

‘Run’ Episode 7 is set to release on May 24, 2020, at 10:30 pm ET.

Where to Stream ‘Run’ Episode 7 Online?

You can stream the show on HBO if you have a cable subscription. You can also watch the show on HBO’s official website or the HBO Go App. If you don’t have a cable subscription, then you can watch the show by subscribing to HBO package on Amazon Prime.

Run Episode 7 Spoilers

When Fiona had fallen off the window to her death, Ruby wasn’t in the room. She had been on the phone with her husband, trying to mitigate a disaster, when another surfaced. What happened there is known only to Billy, which makes Ruby wary of him, especially when she knows that he is still keeping secrets. However, Billy seems adamant about going to the police and coming clean about it. This also leads to a fight between them where they address the issue, which was probably why they split up all those years ago. It helps them come to terms with their situation and decide to do the right thing, but they run again by the end. But this time, they have someone chasing after them.

In the next episode of ‘Run’, we’ll find officer Babe Cloud tracking down Billy and Ruby with Laurel’s help. We also see a strange attraction between them, and the next episode could focus more on that. The title of it, ‘Trick’, suggests that there are some betrayals or revelations on the way. With the end of the journey on the horizon, will Ruby find out about Billy’s plans to cash on their pact? Will it change her mind about going back to her family? Is that even an option now?

In this episode, Billy was guilt-stricken. He wanted to do the right thing by going to the cops and telling them everything, no matter what the consequences. Will he adopt the same approach with Ruby? Will he come clean to her about his initial intentions and the plans he had made with Fiona, or will he choose to let things take their course now that the other one who knew his secret is dead?

