One of the reasons that have kept ‘Run‘ intriguing is Billy. While we have a clear idea of Ruby’s life and the reason why she made a run for it, we don’t know much about Billy. In the previous episodes, the show had given us bits and pieces about what happened in his life and what he is running away from. In the third episode, he comes clean to Ruby about it, but still, we know that this is not the whole story. He is hiding something. He has been able to keep up with this facade long enough, but now his secrets are catching up to him.

By far, we had been following this exciting story of ex-lovers eloping from the lives that had chained them to the things they never really wanted from their perspective only. Ruby’s husband, Laurence, and Billy’s manager, Fiona, had been a part of this story, but only appeared as the names on the phones of the protagonists. Finally, one of them comes to life and adds a new angle to Billy and Ruby’s escapade.

Our deductions about Billy had been correct. He had a meltdown in front of hundreds of people, and now he is a laughing stock or a scapegoat, depending on how you look at it. He knows that he is too messed up to go back, and he also knows that more mess will follow if he doesn’t. The first of it comes out in the form of Fiona. He had been trying to dodge her, but she turned out to be more resourceful than he had imagined. She also turns out to be more cunning, and because she knows things that Ruby has no idea about, it spells trouble on the horizon for the couple.

Fiona gets acquainted with Ruby in a fashion that makes her journey even more exciting. This is the time when Ruby is going through the feelings that are difficult to process. What’s worse for her is that she can’t confide it in anyone. It gives Fiona a perfect opportunity to become her confidant and get to know everything that is going between them. From her actions at the end of the episode, it looks like she is here to make things even worse for him.

In the next episode, we expect Fiona to use her friendship with Ruby to find out more about Billy. Because he has so much money in his bag, she will probably target that. She might also tell Ruby a secret or two about him, which would, once again, make Ruby wonder if she made the wrong choice by running. We might also get to see more of Laurence.

