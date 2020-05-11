‘Run‘ had started out as a romantic fling between two ex-lovers. They had made a pact a long time ago, and after several attempts to invoke it, they finally got it right this time. One texted ‘RUN’, the other texted back, and so, they set out on a week’s journey to reconnect and re-explore their relationship, not caring if everything else in their lives is laid to waste.

It was a romantic thought, but also very conflicting. Before the viewers could wonder if they themselves would indulge in something like this, the show took a turn and jumped from the genre of romance to that of crime. There are a lot of things we did not see coming in ‘Run’, and it looks like what happened in the fifth episode is just the beginning of it.

Run Episode 6 Release Date

‘Run’ Episode 6 is set to release on May 17, 2020, at 10:30 pm ET.

Where to Stream ‘Run’ Episode 6 Online?

You can stream the show on HBO if you have a cable subscription. You can also watch the show on HBO’s official website or the HBO Go App. If you don’t have a cable subscription, then you can watch the show by subscribing to HBO package on Amazon Prime.

Run Episode 6 Spoilers

When Ruby and Billy met each other after seventeen years, they tried to keep up the appearance of the people they had been when they last saw one another. They wanted to keep up the facade of the time back when they were younger and wilder. But a lot has changed during this time, and both of them had things that they didn’t want the other to know. There were a lot of secrets, especially on Billy’s end, and there are things that he is still keeping from Ruby. But now, things have changed. While they were separated by their secrets in the beginning, they are now shoved together by one.

With Fiona falling to a gruesome death, Billy and Ruby had to hide their connection to the crime. Ruby made the mistake of leaving her phone behind, which means they have to go back for it. They got a ride to the train station from a woman named Laurel, but going back would not be so easy. Also, they don’t know that someone already knows what they have done.

In the next episode, we will find them back at the desolate house. However, there is no guarantee that they will find it as is. What if the cops are already there? What if they already have Ruby’s phone? Also, who was the man who ran away after seeing Billy and Ruby leave with the bag of money? How does he fit into the picture?

We also expect the return of Laurel, who can place the duo at the scene of the crime. What happens when she discovers that they are murderers? Then there is Laurence, who knows that his wife has been lying to him. Will he track down Ruby? What happens when he finds out about the murder?

