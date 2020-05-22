Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ gave us an insight into the personal and professional lives of some of the most fierce realtors in Los Angeles, California. The cast members of the show are the employees of The Oppenheim Group, the number one brokerage in West Hollywood, dealing in luxurious high-end properties.

One such employee for the firm is Heather Rae Young. She’s had trouble in the past finding the perfect balance in her life, but now she’s back again and hoping to do better. In the second season, we got to see some more gorgeous houses and watch even more juicy drama go down, and Heather’s relationship with ‘Flip or Flop‘ star Tarek El Moussa, was a part of it all. Wondering more about the couple and where their relationship stands right now? Read on!

Heather and Tarek: Selling Sunset Journey

Heather and Tarek met by chance on the Fourth of July in 2019. They were both partying on side-by-side boats, but when one of Heather’s girlfriends ended up on the boat Tarek was on, she did too, and when the two got talking, there was an instant connection. The newly-single Heather agreed to go on a date with him, and by the time the second date came around, they were both “100 percent” committed. And just on their fifth date, they said, “I love you” for the first time.

Their whirlwind romance has been incredible for both of them. Tarek introduced Heather to his kids from his previous marriage within a short while of them dating, and they had accepted her with open arms. She stepped in to take care of them and help them whenever needed and even prioritized his daughter’s 9th birthday before work. Heather also has a very civil relationship with Christina Anstead, Tarek’s ex-wife, making the whole situation even better. The fact that Tarek lives all the way in Orange County did create some issues for the couple, making their relationship a bit long-distance and all, but they have managed to make it work.

Are Heather and Tarek Still Together?

Yes, they are! They are still in a relationship and happy to be with each other. In fact, they even moved into a new home together. Heather had moved in with Tarek and his family, but they had also been looking for a new place for months, a place they could call home. They have taken a step forward and have recently rented a beautiful house in Newport Beach, Orange County, California, as an in-between house for them while they wait to find their perfect home.

Although they aren’t married yet, it’s clear that it is the path that they are currently on. In a recent interview with E! News, Heather gave details about their relationship and what she hopes their future entails. “I can’t wait to marry Tarek El Moussa. I can’t wait to be engaged to him,” she said.

“It’s something that when we talk about it, it’s real. I know that it’s going to happen, but I don’t like to push either, and I don’t like to bring it up all the time. I don’t want to ruin any surprises, but we definitely talk about it. I don’t want to put pressure because he knows I’m 100% the one, but I think it’ll happen. Hopefully sooner than later, but I just don’t know when.”

Heather even explained how Tarek manages to make her smile and keep their romance alive in the middle of this pandemic, admitting that when she was feeling down, he got her flowers, and how they try to make the most of their time by dressing up and having dates at home. They joke, they flirt, they do everything together, but they make sure to respect each other’s boundaries so as to ensure that they don’t create problems or get on each other’s nerves. With how adorable Heather and Tarek are, we do hope they get their happily ever after.

Read More: Are Christine and Christian Still Together?