Heather Young Net Worth 2020

Heather Rae Young is most known for being the star of ‘Selling Sunset,’ a Netflix original reality television series, and as the girlfriend of ‘Flip or Flop’ star Tarek El Moussa. But, more importantly, she is one of the most successful realtors in The Oppenheim Group and is also a model and actress.

Of course, all the women who work at The Oppenheim Group as realtors and are the cast members of the reality series are good looking enough to be models and are rich enough to have lavish lifestyles, but Heather is more so because being a part of the entertainment industry is how she started her career. Want to know more about her career trajectory and net worth? Keep Scrolling!

How Did Heather Young Earn Her Money?

Being a Southern California native, Heather Young began her career as a professional model after graduating high school at the age of 18. As a model, she gained massive success thanks to her looks and personality, which helped pave the way for her to work with many highly-publicized and well-known brands.

Her modeling career even led her to be the Playboy Playmate of the Month in February 2010 and allowed her to start an acting career. In 2010, she made her first television appearance by featuring in ”Til Death,’ following which she got a small role as a secretary in the movie ‘Chillerama.’ Heather can also be seen in the television series ‘Comedy Bang! Bang!’ and has played roles in films like ‘Christmas in Compton,’ ‘Mafia,’ and ‘The Malibu Tapes.’

The skills she developed as a model and actress – dedication and hard work – along with her international connections and ability to form relationships, is what helped her make a name for herself in the real estate business as well. She joined The Oppenheim Group in 2014 and quickly made her mark by specializing in high profile and high net-worth clientele.

Apart from all this, she is also a primary cast member of ‘Selling Sunset’ ever since its premiere in 2019. Following the women who work in The Oppenheim Group, the series revolves around them as they try to navigate their personal relationships while still trying to have a successful and upward career in the organization.

Heather Young Net Worth 2020

Heather Young, as of 2020, has an estimated net worth of $1 million. By being a part of the entertainment industry ever since she was an adult and having a relatively long-standing successful career in the real estate business, Young has amassed a significant amount of wealth. Her commissions for the properties she deals in are always five to six-figures because of her clientele and the high-end market in Los Angeles. Therefore, her earnings as a realtor comprise a significant part of her total wealth.

